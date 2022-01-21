Oregon Hosting Slew of Talented Recruits as February Signing Period Nears

Taking a look at some names headed to Eugene for a visit this weekend.

The Oregon coaching staff is working on closing out the 2022 recruiting cycle with a strong finish amid a coaching transition, while also laying the groundwork with underclassmen across the country.

Here are some of the prospects we know will be at Oregon for a visit this weekend.

2022

CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (Waxahachie High School/Waxahachie, TX)

Davis-Robinson is a very underrated prospect that possesses elite track speed. He took a visit to Boston College last weekend and recently landed an offer from Houston.

However I think the Ducks are squarely in the driver's seat here and a strong visit could likely seal the deal.

*Reported visitor*

RB Jordan James (Committed to Georgia)

This is a name that hasn't been confirmed by Ducks Digest to be visiting Eugene this weekend, but if he is it would be very notable. Especially with the news of Travis Dye's departure and C.J. Verdell's future still up in the air, the Ducks have a need at running back.

James committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs last March but Oregon is going to pull out all the stops with the hope of flipping the 5-foot-10, 205-pound back. There have also been reports that he's headed to Florida next weekend for his final official visit.

ATH Arlis Boardingham

We said on our forums Thursday that there was a chance Boardingham wouldn't make it out to Eugene, and he confirmed that Friday, announcing he'll be in Eugene next weekend.

This one looks like a real 50/50 battle between Oregon and Florida, with the Gators visiting him at school this week as well. I think this is a recruit that is still a very realistic possibility for Oregon, especially with distance on their side.

Still, you need to do a great job on the visit to wrap up this recruitment with his family expected to accompany him on the trip.

You can read the latest with him and his recruitment here.

2023

QB Jaden Rashada (Pittsburgh High School/Pittsburg, CA)

Rasahada is an early Under Armour All-American selection out of Northern California and he's a name Oregon fans are likely familiar with. He came up to see a game last season in the fall and landed and offer and has legitimate interest in the Ducks.

It'll be great for the coaching staff to get in front of him and meet him to pick up where the last staff left on and try to keep one of the West Coast's top prospects in the Pac-12 for his college ball. There's a lot of competition here but I think the Ducks have as good a shot as anyone in the country.

CB Rodrick Pleasant (Junipero Serra HS/Gardena, CA)

Pleasant is a player the Ducks have been recruiting for some time out of the Southern California area. J Serra is consistently one of the top schools in the So Cal area and Oregon was recruiting LV Bunkley-Shelton (ASU WR) very hard out of high school. Expect the hire of Demetrice Martin to come into play here with his strong West Coast ties and great relationships in the Los Angeles area.

ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Temple High School/Temple, TX)

Harrison-Pilot is one of the biggest names on this list, coming from Texas with more than 40 offers to his name. He primarily plays safety but has a lot of versatility to his game.

I think the Ducks could use the help at safety in 2023 so I could see Matt Powledge spending time with him on the visit, as that's his position group and he's been BLITZING the state of Texas on the recruiting trail, making stops all over the place.

Harrison-Pilot took a number of trips to big-time schools last season including Ohio State, USC, Michigan and Notre Dame, meaning there is plenty of worthy competition for the Ducks.

CB Demarcus Houston (West Albany High School/Albany, OR)

Houston is a bit under the radar as of right now, with Oregon State his main offer. It's good for the Ducks to get eyes on one of the state's better recruits to see if he develops his game some more heading into his senior season next year.

He recently competed in the Adidas All-American Bowl combine in San Antonio, experience which will no doubt help him down the line.

2024

Edge Elijah Rushing (Salpointe Catholic High School/Tucson, AZ)

Rushing is ranked the No. 1 edge in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, so getting him on campus early in his recruitment should be viewed as a win regardless.

The state of Arizona has been very nice to the Ducks in recent cycles and the crop of top-tier football prospects just seems to be getting better every year. The Ducks missed on Anthony Lucas in 2022, so making the Grand Canyon State a priority out west is very important, especially with both Dan Lanning and perhaps more so Kenny Dillingham's roots in the state at play.

Less than five programs have officially extended an offer, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Oregon hop in the boat after hosting him this weekend.

