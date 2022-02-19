QUAACK: Oregon Lands UCLA WR Transfer Chase Cota

Cota, a Medford, Ore. native, will suit up in the green and yellow just like his father once did.

UCLA wide receiver transfer Chase Cota has committed to Oregon, he announced on Friday.

Cota has one year of eligibility remaining and will spend it at the school where his father, Chad, played in the early 1990s.

Cota was a reliable target for the Bruins throughout his four seasons in Westwood, never missing a game and starting in 26. He caught 67 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he caught 18 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17.

The 6-foot-3 receiver graduated from South Medford High School and was a four-star prospect in the 2018 class prior to committing to UCLA. He was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Oregon behind Talanoa Hufanga.

The Ducks add an experienced wide receiver to a very young group, highlighted by Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, and Kris Hutson. Oregon had been looking at adding a receiver via the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, as UTSA transfer Jacob Cowing earned an offer prior to choosing Arizona.

Cota's cousin, former Oregon safety Brady Breeze, congratulated the newest Duck on Twitter.

Cota's 67 career receptions are more than the combined amount of receptions that Oregon's returning wide receivers had last season (66). He will provide veteran leadership to the talented group, while also serving as a valuable slot receiver for whoever starts at quarterback for the Ducks.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE