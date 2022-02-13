Oregon Offers Liberty Transfer DL Micaiah Overton, Brother of 2022 DL Lebbeus Overton

Dan Lanning and his defensive staff may not be finished beefing up the trenches this cycle.

"You have to win the game at the line of scrimmage. Period. That's football."

Those were the words of Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on National Signing Day when asked about why he thought it was important to attack the trenches in the 2022 signing class.

Now, ten days after signing defensive linemen Ben Roberts and Jordon Riley, Lanning appears to be eying more size up front. On Saturday, the Ducks extended an offer to Liberty transfer defensive lineman Micaiah Overton.

If his last name looks familiar, it's probably because his younger brother has also been on Oregon's radar. Lebbeus Overton, a five-star defensive line prospect from Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) High School, made headlines when he announced he was reclassifying from the 2023 class. What's more, Lebbeus included Oregon in his top five schools, along with Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Micaiah Overton, listed on the 2021 roster at 6'3", 300 pounds, was rated a three-star tight end by 247 Sports in the 2019 recruiting class, coming out of Bessemer Academy in Tuscaloosa, Al. Earlier this week, 247 Sports' Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong reported that the brother duo will be taking a number of visits next month, including trips to Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Oregon.

What makes this even more interesting is that the two could be a package deal at the next level.

Looking at the roster in Eugene, the Ducks have a wealth of experienced depth along the defensive line, with veterans Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, and Keyon Ware-Hudson all returning next season. On top of that, Oregon already added the aforementioned Riley as well as Sam 'Taki' Taimani from the transfer portal this offseason.

On the surface one would think the depth is pretty set along the defensive line, but perhaps Lanning and his defensive staff think that the Overton's are too talented not to at least take a shot at. Getting them on campus is certainly a step in the right direction.

