The Elite 11 has developed a strong reputation as one of the marquee recruiting camps for high school and college football, routinely gathering the top quarterbacks across the country and pinning them against each other over three days in a variety of drills and competitions ranging from pro day to 7-on-7. Nearly all of the recruits in attendance in Redondo Beach, Calif. were already committed to their college of choice.

For the second straight year Oregon was without a quarterback at the event, but one of their top targets Martin Luther King (Detroit, Mich.) passer Dante Moore was there to let it rip and he made sure everyone there noticed. On Thursday SI All-American named Moore their Elite 11 MVP, while the camp named Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold their MVP.

Oregon has picked up some serious momentum in their recruitment of five-star 2023 quarterback as he's fresh off a last minute unofficial visit to Eugene last weekend.

“Moore’s ability to throw line drives and also throw over the top and drop a pass in the bread basket was also impressive," Sport Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. wrote after day 2. “He threw well on the run to help build his overall score and establish himself as the favorite to capture the MVP crown.”

Connecting on 15-of-20 “Money Throws”, Moore showcased his precision before hitting the field goal post from 50 yards out, his most impressive feat of the event.

Moore continued to impress each day he competed, also shining in the 7-on-7 portion of the camp.

"The final day of work was focused on another arena in which Moore has been dominant this offseason, 7-on-7," Garcia wrote. "Just two footballs he fired didn't end with a completion or a score. He also held his own among competitors during Thursday's accuracy gauntlet challenge, where he finished 11th while working with stationary targets at various depths and difficulties. Moore looked his best in this setting when asked to move outside of the pocket and push the ball from intermediate levels."

With the nation's top overall prospect (according to 247Sports) Arch Manning committed to Texas and the No. 2 player, also a quarterback, Malachi Nelson committed to USC, Moore is the highest-rated quarterback still uncommitted.

The addition of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback would greatly benefit the Ducks' 38th-ranked (according to 247Sports) 2023 recruiting class which is currently without a quarterback.

Moore currently has no timeline for his recruitment. With college football recruiting in a “dead period” he's not allowed to take any visits until July 27.

"Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan are probably the main schools that are recruiting me," Moore told SI All-American this week. "So they're all in it."

Having only taken official visits to Oregon and LSU, the Ducks are considered a strong contender to land Moore, although anything can happen in the crazy world of college football recruiting.

