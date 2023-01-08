Oregon is coming off an exciting early signing period that had many surprised with a few recruits flipping their commitments to Oregon. One of those surprises was four-star running back Jayden Limar, who flipped to Oregon on signing day after being committed to Notre Dame since May.

Limar joins fellow four-star running back Dante Dowdell in signing with the Ducks just last month. On Thursday afternoon Limar was named as the Gatorade Player of the Year for his home state of Washington.

The Gatorade State Player of the Year award was established in 1985 to recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.

Limar earned this honor while being ranked the No. 4 player in his state according to 247Sports. Notable names in front of him were four-star corner back Josiah Wagoner (Oklahoma), offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (USC) and cornerback Caleb Presley (Washington).

The impressive back finished his senior year with 2,350 total yards from scrimmage, 40 touchdowns and a state championship for Lake Stevens.

Limar will be joining a running back group that finished at No. 12 in the nation for rushing offense with 2,805 yards, 43 touchdowns and averaged 215.8 yards per game. Having Limar and Dowdell with the team next season will only benefit Oregon with the main feature backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington making their return.

When you put the film on for both Limar and Dowdell there is no denying how well their game fits Oregon's offense with their fast-paced explosiveness carrying the ball. Running back Coach Locklyn has already made a strong name for himself after Oregon's dominate performance in the 2022 season and will now have two elite freshmen joining Oregon's electric offense.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE