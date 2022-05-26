The talented defensive back will be active on the recruitment trail this summer.

The big names will be coming to Eugene throughout the summer.

The remainder of the 2022 signing class is due to arrive next month, and right behind them will be 2024 four-star athlete Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, who released a set of nine schools that he will be visiting this summer, which included Oregon, with a trip to Eugene set for June 18.

Coming out of Daingerfield High School in Texas, Hampton is the No. 9 overall recruit in his state and the No. 8 cornerback in the nation according to the 247Sports composite. Other notable schools included on Hampton's travel plans for the summer are Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU.

2024 CB Aeryn Hampton Aeryn Hampton on Twitter (@AerynHampton) Aeryn Hampton lines up at cornerback during the 2021 season.

Even though Hampton will be traveling across the country on recruiting visits, he already committed to play for the in-state Texas Longhorns back in February. And Hampton has since doubled down on his pledge to UT.

Hampton still has plenty of time until he has to make a final decision, with two more years of high school football still ahead of him. But with Hampton's return to Austin scheduled right after his time in Eugene, Oregon needs to make a good impression if they want to stay in the recruiting race.

Luckily, the Ducks have been heating up recently. Earlier this week, Dan Lanning and his staff went into the Lone Star State to flip 2023 wide receiver Ashton Cozart from Oklahoma. A huge amount of credit for Oregon's recent success goes to new Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams, and other coaches like Matt Powledge, who's hit his native state of Texas hard, should make Oregon a contender to lure Hampton away from the southern powerhouses.

2024 DB Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton Aeryn Hampton on Instagram (@8_vlone) Hampton throws up a "hook 'em horns" on his visit to Texas.

At 2,191 miles away, Oregon is the furthest school from home on Hampton's list. But this Oregon staff has what it takes to make Eugene feel like home.

*WATCH AERYN HAMPTON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

