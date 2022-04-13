The Ducks rolled out the red carpet for one of the top players in the country in 2024.

The Ducks are still flying high following the commitment of 5-Star OT Josh Conerly last week, but this staff knows that work on the recruiting trail never stops.

Which is why they brought in 2024 safety Peyton Woodyard out of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) High School. Woodyard will have his choice of any school in the country when he makes his commitment, so it was vital the staff got him on campus to build their relationship.

The early returns on that visit are overwhelmingly positive.

"What really surprised me was the hospitality that the new coaching staff brought and that was my first time being up there and it was really a dream come true," Woodyard said of his trip to Eugene.

Peyton Woodyard Visits Oregon Peyton Woodyard

The 5-Star (0.9924 on the 247 Sports Composite) defensive back has taken his share of visits to powerhouse programs including the likes of Alabama and Georgia, and although he acknowledged he's still early in his recruitment, the Ducks may have left the strongest impression of any program this weekend.

"I feel like I'm really early in my recruiting but that was probably one of the best visits if not the best I've had so far. It was crazy," he said.

Getting that one-on-one time with the coaching staff was crucial to the overall success of the trip, and the personal attention to detail was very well received by both him and his family.

"Just being able to spend time with (Matt) Powledge, Coach Lanning and Coach (Tosh) Lupoi and them really making me feel like a priority the whole trip," Woodyard said."I feel like that's what really stuck out to me, and just the little things like that. Them making time out of their day to spend time with me at Oregon was just awesome."

Relationships often prove to be central in any recruitment, but the Ducks also created an atmosphere of a home away from home, which prospects always crave.

"Going up there and being able to get to know them more and their families. I think that's what really played a big part for me because for me it's about relationships. Seeing where I feel at home and they made me feel at home."

Peyton Woodyard Oregon Baseball Throne Peyton Woodyard

The elite safety got to do a variety of things like soak in Autzen Stadium and try on some swaggy Oregon uniforms for himself, but the highlight might have been when the Ducks finally pulled the trigger with a scholarship offer. Woodyard joked that he gave the Ducks some slack because of the coaching transition, but the offer certainly helped solidify Oregon as a top destination.

"They're still a contender for me because it was a just an amazing experience up there. I think words can't even describe how much fun me and my family-- my parents had especially so it was a great."

The last time I spoke with Woodyard he said he wanted to see if Oregon made him feel like a priority and it's safe to say the Ducks checked that box on the visit.

"They definitely checked it," he said. "It was actually funny because my mom's birthday was the same day as Coach Lanning on Sunday, and that's when they officially offered me. I kind of had a feeling I had an offer there but I wasn't sure and they made sure I knew."

The staff also sang happy birthday to her on the trip--yet another example of going above and beyond.

Perhaps as one might expect after a strong visit, a return trip to Eugene is expected in the future.

"Oh yeah we're talking about it. I loved it," Woodyard told Ducks Digest. "So if we can get up there soon it'd be great, but if not I'm definitely gonna be out there for a game."

The Oregon visit is just the first of what's expected to be a busy April full of trips.

"April I'll be at the Notre Dame spring game. I'll be at Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State."

*WATCH PEYTON WOODYARD HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE