Dan Lanning and the Ducks are almost as hot as the Pacific Northwest temperatures right now in August.

On Wednesday, 2023 Visalia (Calif.) Central Valley Christian edge rusher Jaeden Moore committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media.

Moore committed to Oregon over competing offers from UCLA, Cal, Washington and others. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame tried to get into this recruitment with a scholarship offer last week, but had too much ground to make up.

He's the fifth recruit to announce his verbal commitment to the Ducks this month and becomes the second edge rusher in Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class alongside Sheldon product Teitum Tuioti. Oregon's class now has 16 total commitments and ranks fourteenth in the country according to 247Sports.

Moore is rated a three-star (0.8750) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. That same system ranks him as the No. 620 recruit nationally, the No. 53 edge rusher and the No. 38 recruit in California.

While his recruiting rankings may not be overly impressive, his body of work is. As a junior in 2021 he racked up 155 total tackles and 17.5 sacks. He clearly has a knack for getting after the quarterback and that's exactly what this class needed to add more of.

Moore is skilled at causing havoc in general, as he also forced three fumbles last season.

