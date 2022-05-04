Nebraska Defensive Line Transfer Casey Rogers Commits to Oregon Ducks
Nebraska defensive line transfer Casey Rogers has committed to Oregon.
He announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning.
Rogers entered the transfer portal on April 21 after spending the last four seasons at Nebraska (redshirted in 2018), where he played under new Oregon Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti.
During his time in Lincoln he appeared in 19 games and recorded 42 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.
He was injured in fall camp leading up to the 2021 season, causing him to miss the first five games. He played the last seven games of the season, recording 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior chose Oregon after releasing a top three that also included USC and Auburn. He was in Eugene over the weekend for a visit, and was offered by the Ducks coaching staff shortly after the trip.
The Ducks have been active in the transfer portal this offseason, landing commitments from wide receiver Chase Cota (UCLA), quarterback Bo Nix (Auburn), defensive lineman Sam 'Taki' Taimani (Washington) and defensive lineman Jordon Riley (Nebraska). The interior of Oregon's defensive line, where Rogers projects to line up, is loaded with both experience and production, as he'll join Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson, who have shored up the interior for Oregon in recent seasons.
Rogers will have one year of eligibility at Oregon.
