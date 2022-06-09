The Ducks lose a big piece of their backcourt following Will Richardson's return.

2022 Oregon point guard signee Dior Johnson has decommitted from Oregon and will explore other college options. The move was first reported by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The news comes after Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA Draft last week. Dana Altman and his staff also signed Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy and South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard to beef up the backcourt.

Johnson chose the Ducks over Kentucky, Alabama, Washington, and a professional contract offer from Australia's National Basketball League. He had originally committed to Syracuse but decided to reopen his recruitment in November of 2020. He picked Oregon in June 2021 and signed his letter of intent in the fall.

Now, Johnson is back on the market, where he will likely have plenty of suitors. He is ranked as the No. 37 player in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports Composite, as well as the No. 7 point guard and the No. 5 player in California.

Johnson had previously said in March that, despite lead recruiter Chris Crutchfield's departure, he still planned to play for the Ducks this fall.

The Ducks move forward with a backcourt of Richardson, Barthelemy, and Couisnard after Johnson's decommitment and De'Vion Harmon's transfer to Texas Tech. JUCO guards Tyrone Williams and Brennan Rigsby will also add depth to the backcourt.

Altman also brought in McDonald's All-American and five-star center Kel'el Ware, who signed in November.

With Johnson's decommitment, Oregon's 2022 class drops from 16th in the country to 35th.

