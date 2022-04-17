The Ducks are one of the finalists for the 4-star receiver from Arizona.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have augmented the recruiting push in recent months, highlighted by the addition of 2022 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly.

The Ducks have a chance to build on that momentum Sunday, as 2023 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper will announce his commitment at 10 a.m. PT, he tweeted Saturday.

Kasper, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout from Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.)High School, has the Ducks in his top ten schools. The list, released on Feb. 12, also includes Tennessee, Iowa, Ohio State, USC, and UCLA, among others.

The Ducks have hosted Kasper on multiple occasions since Lanning and his staff took over, including most recently in March.

2023 WR Kyler Kasper Oregon Visit Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler on Twitter)/Oregon Athletics

The Adidas All-American most recently visited Tennessee just last weekend. 2023 Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava has openly recruited Kasper to catch passes from him in orange and white.

Kasper has collected 27 reported offers from top programs around the country, including nine Pac-12 schools.

2023 WR Kyler Kasper Oregon Visit Kyler Kasper (@kyler.kasper on Instagram)/Oregon Athletics

Kasper's father, Kevin, played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1997-2000 and finished his career as the program's all-time leader in receptions. Iowa was the second school to offer a scholarship to Kyler.

Oregon is looking to make Kasper its third commit in the 2023 cycle, along with fellow Arizona product Cole Martin and Utah defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e. If the Ducks land Kasper, they would have the No. 2 (Martin) and No. 3 (Kasper) ranked players in the state of Arizona.

Martin and Kasper spent time together in Eugene on their visit in January.

2023 WR Kyler Kasper & CB Cole Martin Oregon Visit Kyler Kasper on Instagram (@kyler.kasper)

This would mark the second time in the last three recruiting cycles that the Ducks have secured commitments from two of the top three players in Arizona.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE