Skip to main content

WR Kyler Kasper Ready to Announce College Commitment, Oregon Ducks Among Finalists

The Ducks are one of the finalists for the 4-star receiver from Arizona.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have augmented the recruiting push in recent months, highlighted by the addition of 2022 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly.

The Ducks have a chance to build on that momentum Sunday, as 2023 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper will announce his commitment at 10 a.m. PT, he tweeted Saturday.

Kasper, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout from Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.)High School, has the Ducks in his top ten schools. The list, released on Feb. 12, also includes Tennessee, Iowa, Ohio State, USC, and UCLA, among others.

The Ducks have hosted Kasper on multiple occasions since Lanning and his staff took over, including most recently in March.

2023 WR Kyler Kasper Oregon Visit

kyler-kasper-oregon-visit

The Adidas All-American most recently visited Tennessee just last weekend. 2023 Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava has openly recruited Kasper to catch passes from him in orange and white.

Kasper has collected 27 reported offers from top programs around the country, including nine Pac-12 schools. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

James Madison Oregon Boxing Gloves
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Impresses 4-Star WR James Madison II During Visit

Madison enjoyed the trip and expects to be back in Eugene in the future

Ducks Digest
Nyara Sabally Idaho State
Play
Pro Ducks

Nyara Sabally to Miss Rookie Season with New York Liberty

The Liberty will prepare their fifth overall pick to make her debut in 2023

Ducks Digest
noah-whittington-oregon-spring-practice
Play
Football

Noah Whittington: 'You only live once. Why would I not come?'

Whittington is fitting right in with the running backs at Oregon and is hungry to improve

Ducks Digest

2023 WR Kyler Kasper Oregon Visit

kyler-kasper-oregon-visit-heisman-trophy

Kasper's father, Kevin, played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1997-2000 and finished his career as the program's all-time leader in receptions. Iowa was the second school to offer a scholarship to Kyler.

Oregon is looking to make Kasper its third commit in the 2023 cycle, along with fellow Arizona product Cole Martin and Utah defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e. If the Ducks land Kasper, they would have the No. 2 (Martin) and No. 3 (Kasper) ranked players in the state of Arizona. 

Martin and Kasper spent time together in Eugene on their visit in January.

2023 WR Kyler Kasper & CB Cole Martin Oregon Visit

Kyler Kasper Cole Martin

This would mark the second time in the last three recruiting cycles that the Ducks have secured commitments from two of the top three players in Arizona.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

James Madison Oregon Boxing Gloves
Recruiting

Oregon Impresses 4-Star WR James Madison II During Visit

By Max TorresApr 15, 2022
Nyara Sabally Idaho State
Pro Ducks

Nyara Sabally to Miss Rookie Season with New York Liberty

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 15, 2022
noah-whittington-oregon-spring-practice
Football

Noah Whittington: 'You only live once. Why would I not come?'

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 15, 2022
Matt Powledge Oregon Spring Football
Football

WATCH: Matt Powledge Talks Transition to Oregon, Working with DB's in spring

By Max TorresApr 14, 2022
donte-thornton-oregon-spring
Football

Dont'e Thornton Embracing Leadership Role in Oregon's Young WR Room

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 14, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Football Injury Updates, Insight Into QB Battle and More

By Max TorresApr 14, 2022
Noah Whittington Cut Spring
Football

Oregon Football Practice Report: Spring No. 10

By Max TorresApr 14, 2022
Noah Sewell Jeff Bassa Spring
Football

ESPN Doesn't View Oregon as Pac-12's Best in Preseason FPI

By Max TorresApr 14, 2022