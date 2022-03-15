It was far from Baker's first time in Eugene, but that didn't stop him from falling in love all over again.

For many recruits that visit Eugene, it's a brand new experience. For some, they're coming from across the country and seeing the Pacific Northwest in all its beauty for the first time, while others have taken a handful of visits over the course of their recruitment.

But for Brandon Baker, visiting Eugene this weekend brought a nostalgic sensation.

The 2024 offensive lineman from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) High School is the younger brother of former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Gary Baker, who played in Eugene from 2015-19.

Brandon visited Eugene often as a kid, getting to experience gameday at Autzen Stadium from the perspective of a family member. He fell in love with the University of Oregon so much that he deemed it his dream school.

(L-R): Dan Lanning, Brandon Baker, & Gary Baker Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73 on Twitter)

"Just being able to see everything how it was when [Gary] was there, everything about Oregon is just beautiful," Baker told Ducks Digest following the trip. "The weather, people, and the coaches are great. It all just made me love it more and more, being out there at a young age.

"Being able to visit this past weekend just brought back that feeling."

When looking back at his trips to Eugene as a kid, he remembered the energy at Autzen. An energy that makes the stadium just beyond the Willamette River one of the most intimidating places to play in all of college football.

"The energy that's there for every football game at Autzen Stadium and the fans-- there's so much love," Baker said. "They're just so passionate about Oregon and the Ducks."

His visit to Eugene this weekend was his first in a couple of years, and while most of his visits involved his brother donning the Oregon uniforms, all eyes were on him as he took the trip just one week after receiving an offer.

Baker was fresh off of a nap when one of his high school coaches alerted him that Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm was attempting to make contact.

"He liked my film and everything, and he just offered me on the spot," the 6-foot-5, 287-pound sophomore said of the conversation. "It was truly a blessing, especially from my dream school. It was just a great feeling."

In terms of the visit to see Dan Lanning and the football program, it actually wasn't planned by the time Baker received the offer. He had planned to be in Eugene to see his brother, but after Klemm extended the offer, he had some help from his brother to arrange an unofficial visit.

"He was able to set some things up and set up the visit," Baker said of his brother. "It was pretty last minute, but they still treated me really well and everything turned out well."

Brandon Baker Brandon Baker/Oregon Athletics

On the trip, Baker got the chance to watch the Ducks in action on the practice field before attending a couple of team meetings with the offensive line and the offense.

Baker told Ducks Digest that watching spring practice proved to him the kind of buy in that the players and the coaches have in Lanning as a first-time head coach.

"Everyone was just following behind Coach Lanning and everything that he does," he said. "Everyone's buying in completely. Everyone's buying into this new program with the new coaches and everything. Everyone was following his lead, and he was leading them really well."

Something that stood out to Baker on the visit was his conversation with Lanning and how he was able to connect with the sophomore on a personal level. The Ducks hosted a slew of elite players this past weekend, like 2022 OL Josh Conerly, 2023 DE Jayden Wayne, 2023 DE Matayo Uiagalelei, and plenty more, but Lanning still took the time to connect with recruits individually on a topic much bigger than football.

"He talked to me about life after football and how there's almost more after football," Baker said of his time spent with Lanning. "They emphasize that there at Oregon, just getting to know their players. Mental health is a key factor."

Brandon Baker Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73 on Twitter)

Of course, the Ducks' new head coach got to talk some football with the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American as well.

"He showed that he really cared and had great interest in me," Baker said. "He even mentioned the day before I visited how he was watching my film and seeing what I can do. He's a really good coach. I got a lot of love for him."

Baker, who has already gotten reps at every position along the offensive line except for center, said he's most comfortable at the tackle position and prefers playing right tackle the most. Klemm told him that he "checked all the boxes" and that he liked his "ability to get dirty" in the trenches, as well as to show his athleticism and aggression.

Baker's next visit will be a short drive up north from home to USC on March 26 for spring practice. He also said he's hopeful to make it back to Eugene on April 23 for the spring game to experience the Autzen energy and everything that made him fall in love with Oregon once again.

*WATCH BRANDON BAKER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

