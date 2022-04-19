Kasper chose Oregon over Tennessee and Iowa, given the Ducks another talented player from Arizona.

The Oregon Ducks received a special egg on Easter Sunday with the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper. Securing his commitment after multiple visits to Tennessee was cause for celebration, but perhaps the biggest victory is that he'll be able to suit up for the Ducks sooner than many anticipated.

Kasper reclassified from the 2023 class to 2022 and signed with the Ducks over the weekend, meaning he will be with the team for fall camp in August.

Head Coach Dan Lanning spoke for the first time about the addition and what the Williams Field High School (Gilbert, Ariz.) product will bring to an already talented receiver room.

Kyler Kasper and WR Coach Junior Adams Kyler Kasper on Instagram (@kyler.kasper)

"I'm really excited about Kyler," Lanning said. "Big catch radius. Obviously, a phenomenal family. Really special talent, though, that works really hard, has a pedigree. But it's not just because of his talent it's because of how hard he works."

Reclassifying is not all that common in college football, but Lanning believes that it will become a growing trend.

Kyler Kasper Visits Oregon Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler on Twitter)/Oregon Athletics

"I think it's more and more you're going to see guys graduating earlier," he said. "It's been, obviously in the last few years more mid-year, but if a guy puts himself in position and they're ready to go play college football, I think it makes sense for certain guys. Each person's a case-by-case basis."

Kasper will join a wide receiver group that already boasts a wealth of young talent, including Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, Dont'e Thornton, and Seven McGee. He's the third receiver to sign with the Ducks in 2022 along with Justius Lowe and Chase Cota.

Kasper aslo announced on Tuesday that he'll be visiting Oregon again this weekend for the program's spring game.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE