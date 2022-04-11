The Bay Area quarterback commits to the Ducks following a visit to Eugene.

2022 quarterback Marcus Sanders has committed to Oregon as a preferred walk-on, he announced on his birthday Sunday.

The commitment comes after Sanders visited Eugene this weekend. The 3-star (0.8000 per 247 Sports) quarterback from James Logan (Union City, Calif.) High School received a preferred walk-on offer from Kenny Dillingham and the Ducks on March 15.

Sanders also took a trip to Eugene in January to tour the facilities and meet with Dillingham.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound quarterback only had one scholarship offer from Western Oregon University, but he garnered interest from schools such as Nevada, San Diego, California, and Oregon State.

According to MaxPreps, Sanders recorded 1,218 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 60.8% completion in eight games during his senior season. Sanders helped James Logan earn the 2021-22 WACC/MVAL league title with a perfect 5-0 record in league play.

The Ducks add Sanders to a quarterback room that includes three scholarship players in Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, and Jay Butterfield, as well as PWO AJ Abbott.

Oregon has landed several preferred walk-ons to the 2022 roster since Dan Lanning and his staff took over, including Tennessee wide receiver/defensive back Rayquan Williams, Georgia offensive lineman Ben Hartman, and Arizona defensive back Cruz Rushing.

It's an impressive group of walk-ons to an already strong 2022 class, which ranks first in the Pac-12 after the recent commitment of 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly on Friday. Several of the 2022 signees have enrolled early and are halfway through spring ball, including Jahlil Florence, Anthony Jones, Devon Jackson, and Harrison Taggart.

