Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Add 2022 Preferred Walk-On Quarterback Marcus Sanders

The Bay Area quarterback commits to the Ducks following a visit to Eugene.

2022 quarterback Marcus Sanders has committed to Oregon as a preferred walk-on, he announced on his birthday Sunday.

The commitment comes after Sanders visited Eugene this weekend. The 3-star (0.8000 per 247 Sports) quarterback from James Logan (Union City, Calif.) High School received a preferred walk-on offer from Kenny Dillingham and the Ducks on March 15.

Sanders also took a trip to Eugene in January to tour the facilities and meet with Dillingham.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound quarterback only had one scholarship offer from Western Oregon University, but he garnered interest from schools such as Nevada, San Diego, California, and Oregon State.

According to MaxPreps, Sanders recorded 1,218 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 60.8% completion in eight games during his senior season. Sanders helped James Logan earn the 2021-22 WACC/MVAL league title with a perfect 5-0 record in league play.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Adrian Klemm Spring Practice
Play
Football

Adrian Klemm Looking to Form Continuity on Offensive Line, Prefers Tight Rotation

Klemm broke down his vision for his experienced group earlier this week

Ducks Digest
Josh Conerly
Play
Recruiting

What Josh Conerly's Commitment Means for Oregon

The Ducks made headlines by landing the top remaining player in 2022

Member Exclusive
dontae-manning-spring-practice
Play
Football

Dontae Manning Leaves Saturday Scrimmage Early With Apparent Injury

The Ducks sophomore corner got dinged up and is expected to take on a larger role in 2022

Ducks Digest

The Ducks add Sanders to a quarterback room that includes three scholarship players in Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, and Jay Butterfield, as well as PWO AJ Abbott.

Oregon has landed several preferred walk-ons to the 2022 roster since Dan Lanning and his staff took over, including Tennessee wide receiver/defensive back Rayquan Williams, Georgia offensive lineman Ben Hartman, and Arizona defensive back Cruz Rushing.

It's an impressive group of walk-ons to an already strong 2022 class, which ranks first in the Pac-12 after the recent commitment of 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly on Friday. Several of the 2022 signees have enrolled early and are halfway through spring ball, including Jahlil Florence, Anthony Jones, Devon Jackson, and Harrison Taggart.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Adrian Klemm Spring Practice
Football

Adrian Klemm Looking to Form Continuity on Offensive Line, Prefers Tight Rotation

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 9, 2022
Josh Conerly
Recruiting

What Josh Conerly's Commitment Means for Oregon

By Max TorresApr 9, 2022
Member Exclusive
dontae-manning-spring-practice
Football

Dontae Manning Leaves Saturday Scrimmage Early With Apparent Injury

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 9, 2022
Dan Lanning Spring Practice Cropped
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Oregon's Saturday Scrimmage

By Max TorresApr 9, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Swipes Josh Conerly From Lincoln Riley and USC

By Max TorresApr 9, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Ducks Land 2023 DL Tevita Pome'e + Pac-12 Recruiting Analysis

By Max TorresApr 8, 2022
Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Recruiting

QUAAACK: 5-star OL Josh Conerly Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresApr 8, 2022
dana-altman-vs-arizona-state
Basketball

Dana Altman Makes Assistant Coach Hire

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 8, 2022