Oregon adds another big-bodied wideout ahead of the 2022 season.

Oregon has struck in the transfer portal once again.

Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Caleb Chapman has committed to Oregon, he confirmed to DucksDigest.com. The news was first reported by Brian Perroni of 247Sports.

Chapman spent the last four seasons with the Aggies and played in six games in 2021, making two starts under Jimbo Fisher. During his time at College Station, Chapman totaled 28 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 22 games.

Texas A&M WR Caleb Chapman © Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Caleb Chapman (81) flexes during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M WR Caleb Chapman © Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Caleb Chapman (81) runs after the catch against Kent State Golden Flashes safety Dean Clark (3).

Texas A&M WR Caleb Chapman © Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Caleb Chapman (81) avoids the tackle from Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Montre Miller (21).

He's battled some tough injury luck at the college level, suffering a season-ending leg injury in a 2020 win over Florida and a season-ending injury after appearing in just two games as a true freshman in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wideout was a former four-star recruit (0.8925 on 247Sports Composite) out of Clear Brook ( Friendswood, Tex.) High School. He garnered 31 reported offers before making his initial commitment to the Aggies as a member of the class of 2018.

Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams has added some strong talent to a room that saw numerous departures following the 2021 season, highlighted by UCLA transfer Chase Cota, 2022 Adidas All-American signee Kyler Kasper and 2022 early enrollee Justius Lowe. Those players will pair with young but highly-touted returners Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin and Seven McGee, who shifts out wide after spending his true freshman season in the backfield as a running back.

Chapman will have two years of eligibility once he arrives at Oregon.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE