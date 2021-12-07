2022 LB TJ Dudley De-Commits From Oregon

The Ducks lose another commitment as Oregon moves on from Cristobal.

The hectic day for Oregon football continues on Monday as former Oregon commit TJ Dudley decommitted from the Ducks after Mario Cristobal decided to leave Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker from Montgomery, Ala. announced his decision on Twitter.

“I want to first start by thanking Coach Cristobal, Coach Wilson, and all the coaches and staff at UO for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level,” Dudley said. “Being a Duck was something that I have always dreamed of. In light of recent events and changes, my family and I believe it’s best if I de-commit from the University of Oregon at this time. I still will be evaluating Oregon as the process continues. Also, I will now be opening my recruitment up to other schools.”

Dudley is the second recruit that has de-committed from Oregon after Cristobal's departure and will likely not be the last. Just four hours before Dudley made his announcement, Ducks quarterback commit Tanner Bailey announced that he would also not be joining the Ducks.

The linebacker initially committed to Oregon back June following an official visit to Oregon among other trips.

Dudley is a four star linebacker that has been ranked as the 9th best player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports, and 198th player nationally ranked. He was ranked 21st best at the linebacker position.

Among the other teams that have offered Dudley include Texas, Alabama, Auburn, UCF, Florida State, and Michigan.

While the wound from Cristobal’s departure is still fresh, the Ducks will have to try and recover as best as they can in the hopes that they can retain some of their big recruits this season and avoid as much attrition as possible.

