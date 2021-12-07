Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Loses Commitment From Elite 2022 Linebacker TJ Dudley

    The Ducks lose another commitment as Oregon moves on from Cristobal.
    Author:

    The hectic day for Oregon football continues on Monday as former Oregon commit TJ Dudley decommitted from the Ducks after Mario Cristobal decided to leave Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami. 

    The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker from Montgomery, Ala. announced his decision on Twitter.

    “I want to first start by thanking Coach Cristobal, Coach Wilson, and all the coaches and staff at UO for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level,” Dudley said. “Being a Duck was something that I have always dreamed of. In light of recent events and changes, my family and I believe it’s best if I de-commit from the University of Oregon at this time. I still will be evaluating Oregon as the process continues. Also, I will now be opening my recruitment up to other schools.”

    Dudley is the second recruit that has de-committed from Oregon after Cristobal's departure and will likely not be the last. Just four hours before Dudley made his announcement, Ducks quarterback commit Tanner Bailey announced that he would also not be joining the Ducks.

    The linebacker initially committed to Oregon back June following an official visit to Oregon among other trips.

    Dudley is a four star linebacker that has been ranked as the 9th best player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports, and 198th player nationally ranked. He was ranked 21st best at the linebacker position.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    TJ Dudley Oregon OV 3
    Play
    Recruiting

    2022 LB TJ Dudley De-Commits From Oregon

    The Ducks have lost their second pledge since Cristobal's departure

    Rob Mullens CFP
    Play
    Football

    What Rob Mullens Said Following Mario Cristobal's Departure to Miami

    The athletic director said the program will work "expeditiously" to find the next head coach

    Rob Mullens Autzen
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Rob Mullens Discusses Cristobal's Departure and Coaching Search

    The Ducks will launch a national search for their next leader

    Among the other teams that have offered Dudley include Texas, Alabama, Auburn, UCF, Florida State, and Michigan.

    While the wound from Cristobal’s departure is still fresh, the Ducks will have to try and recover as best as they can in the hopes that they can retain some of their big recruits this season and avoid as much attrition as possible. 

    You may also like:

    Oregon football head coach hot board 1.0

    Join the Community

    Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    TJ Dudley Oregon OV 3
    Recruiting

    2022 LB TJ Dudley De-Commits From Oregon

    5 minutes ago
    Rob Mullens CFP
    Football

    What Rob Mullens Said Following Mario Cristobal's Departure to Miami

    1 hour ago
    Rob Mullens Autzen
    Football

    WATCH: Rob Mullens Discusses Cristobal's Departure and Coaching Search

    1 hour ago
    Joe Brady Panthers
    Football

    Oregon Football Head Coach Hotboard 1.0

    2 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Oregon State Pregame 2
    Football

    PODCAST: Instant Reactions to Mario Cristobal Leaving Oregon for Miami

    2 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Pac-12 Championship
    Football

    Oregon Players and Recruits React to Mario Cristobal's Departure

    6 hours ago
    Tanner Bailey SNL 5
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: 2022 QB Tanner Bailey De-commits from Oregon

    6 hours ago
    Rob Mullens
    Football

    Who's Next for Oregon?

    7 hours ago