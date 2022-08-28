Friday night lights are back with high school football in full swing across the country. Numerous Oregon commits played in big games this weekend and showcased their talents on the big stage.

We've compiled some of the top highlights from this weekend so you can track their progress this season.

Quarterback Dante Moore

Moore and the King Crusaders lost Friday's contest 44-26 to the Warren Central Warriors.

Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey

Dickey made his Menlo Atherton debut on Saturday afternoon after transferring from San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian. He finished the day with more than 200 all-purpose yards and hauled in four touchdowns to lead the Bears to a 48-34 comeback win over the Bellarmine Bells.

Wide receiver Ashton Cozart

Cozart reeled in a touchdown pass in Marcus' 38-24 loss to the Highland Park Scots.

Edge rusher Jaeden Moore

Even though he's going to be rushing the passer for the Ducks, Moore made a statement on offense Friday night, hauling in two touchdown passes for Central Valley Christian en route to a 44-0 blowout win over Mount Whitney.

Running Back Dante Dowdell

Dowdell looked like he was in mid-season form for Picayune as the Maroon Tide beat the Poplarville Hornet 21-7. Dowdell ran for a pair of touchdowns Friday night.

Defensive Lineman Terrance Green

Green recorded four total tackles, one solo and three assisted including a tackle for loss in Cypress Woods' 38-17 win over the Katy Taylor Mustangs.

