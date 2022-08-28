Skip to main content

WATCH: Highlights of Oregon Football Commits in Action this Weekend

Some of Oregon's top commits turned in some strong performances this weekend.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Friday night lights are back with high school football in full swing across the country. Numerous Oregon commits played in big games this weekend and showcased their talents on the big stage.

We've compiled some of the top highlights from this weekend so you can track their progress this season.

Quarterback Dante Moore

Moore and the King Crusaders lost Friday's contest 44-26 to the Warren Central Warriors.

Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey

Dickey made his Menlo Atherton debut on Saturday afternoon after transferring from San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian. He finished the day with more than 200 all-purpose yards and hauled in four touchdowns to lead the Bears to a 48-34 comeback win over the Bellarmine Bells.

Wide receiver Ashton Cozart

Cozart reeled in a touchdown pass in Marcus' 38-24 loss to the Highland Park Scots.

Edge rusher Jaeden Moore

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Play
Football

Freshman OL Josh Conerly Making a Case for Early Snaps at Oregon

Dan Lanning believes the top tackle in 2022 will be a "phenomenal player" for the Ducks.

Ducks Digest
Jamal Hill Pac-12 Championship 2021
Play
Football

Will the Oregon Ducks Return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?

Oregon's roster has the talent, but there are question marks ahead of the season.

Ducks Digest
bo-nix-ty-thompson-jay-butterfield-cropped
Play
Football

Dan Lanning May Not Announce Oregon Starting QB Ahead of Showdown With Georgia

Lanning is keeping his cards close to the vest before the season opener.

Ducks Digest

Even though he's going to be rushing the passer for the Ducks, Moore made a statement on offense Friday night, hauling in two touchdown passes for Central Valley Christian en route to a 44-0 blowout win over Mount Whitney. 

Running Back Dante Dowdell

Dowdell looked like he was in mid-season form for Picayune as the Maroon Tide beat the Poplarville Hornet 21-7. Dowdell ran for a pair of touchdowns Friday night.

Defensive Lineman Terrance Green

Green recorded four total tackles, one solo and three assisted including a tackle for loss in Cypress Woods' 38-17 win over the Katy Taylor Mustangs.

RELATED: Will Oregon Ducks return to college football playoff in 2022?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Football

Freshman OL Josh Conerly Making a Case for Early Snaps at Oregon

By Graham Metzker
Jamal Hill Pac-12 Championship 2021
Football

Will the Oregon Ducks Return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?

By Josh Parker
bo-nix-ty-thompson-jay-butterfield-cropped
Football

Dan Lanning May Not Announce Oregon Starting QB Ahead of Showdown With Georgia

By Graham Metzker
Rodrick Pleasant Serra Cropped
Recruiting

Rodrick Pleasant Updates Recruitment as Senior Season Gets Underway

By Max Torres
Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
Football

Back at Full Health, Justin Flowe Is Ready to Attack the 2022 Season

By Josh Parker
Trikweze Bridges Fall Camp Cropped
Football

Trikweze Bridges Focusing on Cornerback in 2022

By Graham Metzker
Troy Franklin Fall Camp
Football

LOOK: The Best Photos From Day 17 of Oregon Fall Camp

By Max Torres
Marcus Mariota Falcons
Football

Marcus Mariota to Serve as Honorary Captain vs. Georgia

By Max Torres