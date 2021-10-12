WATCH: Oregon Commit Tetairoa McMillan Planning for Early Enrollment

    • October 12, 2021
    WATCH: Oregon WR Commit Tetairoa McMillan Planning for Early Enrollment

    Checking in on one of Oregon's top commits in the 2022 class.
    Ducks Digest stopped in Anaheim to check in on SI99 wide receiver commit Tetairoa McMillan. He committed to Oregon back in August and is one of the offensive headliners in Oregon's 2022 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 4 in the SI All-American team recruiting rankings. 

    Hear McMillan talk about things like:

    -Why he chose Oregon

    -His relationships with Mario Cristobal and Bryan McClendon

    -When he'll be in Eugene

    -What it's like playing in the Trinity League against teams like St. John Bosco and Mater Dei

    You can watch the video above in our video player or on YouTube. 

    More from Ducks Digest

    ROUNDTABLE: Score predictions for No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

