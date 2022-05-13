Picayune (Miss.) running back Dante Dowdell announced his commitment to Oregon over Ole Miss and other on Friday, a massive win on the recruiting trail for Carlos Lockyln and the rest of the Oregon coaching staff.

Let's peel back the layers and break down what this commitment means for Oregon.

Dante Dowdell Commits to Oregon Graphic: Dylan Reubenking/Photos: @dante_dowdell on Instagram; Oregon Athletics Dowdell becomes the latest big-time running back to pledge to the Ducks.

Eval Via John Garcia of SI All-American

Dowdell Plays a grown man style of football in South Mississippi: downhill, decisive, yet hard to stop. After popping on the tape, however, one wouldn’t expect someone 6’2", 220 pounds to break such long runs on a consistent basis — but he does.

All he did as a junior was rush for more than 2,500 yards and lead his team to a state title with that combination of tone-setting physicality and breakaway speed relative to the size. Dowdell runs with vigor, a strong center of gravity and moves with grace through contact. That balance despite defenders in close quarters enables him to push for extra yardage and oftentimes through the first defenders grasp all the same.

Dante Dowdell Visits Oregon Dante Dowdell on Instagram (@dante_dowdell) Dowdell poses during a photoshoot inside Autzen Stadium.

Playing in an old-school single wing type of offense, it demands hitting the hole at full force without much time to change course, meaning instincts and vision must play paramount for success. It’s a sudden style that forces the issue and puts pressure on the defense right out of the gate, on an almost an I-dare-you-to-stop-me.

Dowdell fits that bill in more ways than one, well-proportioned and comfortable with contact. Naturally, his one cut style in a traditional scheme limits his experience in the passing game, so expanded reps as a blocker as well as in space could begin to help round out his game.

Dante Dowdell Visits Oregon Dante Dowdell on Instagram (@dante_dowdell) Dante Dowdell poses with Marcus Mariota's Heisman trophy during a visit to Oregon.

Recruiting impact

This is a huge statement by the Ducks, just on the surface. Oregon just went into Mississippi and landed the top running back OVER Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Not only does this prove once again that the Ducks won't have any trouble attracting elite offensive weapons under Dan Lanning, it also reasserts Carlos Lockyln as one of the best recruiters on this staff, who doesn't mess around.

Since taking over the running backs, Locklyn has added four running backs to Oregon's roster, with three of them hailing from the Southeast in Noah Whittington (Georgia), Jordan James (Tennessee), and Dante Dowdell (Mississippi). Furthermore, it's a positive sign of things to come for Oregon in the Southeast, as the Ducks have attacked the region with a vengeance since Lanning was hired.

In the 2023 class, the Ducks now have two elite offensive playmakers in Dowdell and wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, but they're still without a quarterback. While that's not ideal, adding players like Dowdell will only strengthen the pitch Oregon lays out for any quarterback.

We'll see if Oregon takes another back in this class, but names like Roderick Robinson II and Richard Young are primate candidates for a 2023 duo in Eugene.

