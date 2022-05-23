Where Oregon's 2023 Class Stands Across Major Recruiting Services After Ashton Cozart's Commitment
Dan Lanning and the Ducks scored another commitment on Sunday, this time landing 2023 four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart, who flipped from the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oregon's 2023 class continues to climb the rankings with each new Duck that hops in the fold, so let's take a look at the group the Ducks have put together early on this cycle, and how they stack up against the rest of college football.
Oregon CB Commit Cole Martin
Cole Martin (0), poses next to Oregon wide receiver commit Kyler Kasper (3).
-5'10", 175 pounds
-Basha High School (Chandler, AZ)
-Four-star (0.9563 on 247 Sports Composite)
-Committed: 1/1/2022
Oregon WR Commit Jurrion Dickey
Jurrion Dickey committed to Oregon over UCLA, USC, Washington and Penn State.
-6'2", 210 pounds
-Valley Christian High School (San Jose, CA)
-Four-star (0.9425 on 247Sports Composite)
-Committed: 5/2/2022
Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart
Ashton Cozart flipped to Oregon after a three-month commitment to Oklahoma.
-Marcus High School (Flower Mound, TX)
-6'2.5", 181 pounds
-Four-star (0.9305 on 247Sports Composite)
-Committed: 5/23/22
Oregon RB Commit Dante Dowdell
Dante Dowdell ran for more than 2,500 yards as a junior at Picayune High School.
-Picayune Memorial High School (Picayune, MS)
-6'2, 210 pounds
-Four-Star (0.8991 on 247Sports Composite)
PODCAST: Oregon Invades Texas for 4-Star WR Ashton Cozart
The Ducks land a big-time wide receiver over a Big-12 power
CLASS IMPACT: Ducks Flip Ashton Cozart From Oklahoma
The Ducks add another playmaking wide receiver to their 2023 haul
QUAAACK: Ashton Cozart Flips From Oklahoma to Oregon
Junior Adams and the Ducks land another big commitment on the recruiting trail
-Committed: 5/13/22
Oregon DL Commit Tevita Pome'e
Tevita Pome'e keeps the Utah pipeline flowing for the Ducks in 2023.
-6'3", 315 pounds
-Layton Christian Academy (Layton, UT)
-Three-star (0.8688 on 247Sports Composite)
-Committed: 4/8/2022
Here is where the Oregon's 2023 recruiting class stands with five commits across the major recruiting services as of May 23, 2022.
247 (106.35 points)
National ranking: No. 21
Pac-12 ranking: No. 3
No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (233.91 points)
Rivals (554 points)
National ranking: No. 22
Pac-12 ranking: No. 3
No. 1 overall class nationally: Texas Tech (1,752 points)
On3 (90.678 class score)
National ranking: No. 12
Pac-12 ranking: No. 2
No. 1 overall class nationally: Notre Dame (93.810 class score)
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox