The Ducks continue to ascend the rankings after landing another talented commit.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks scored another commitment on Sunday, this time landing 2023 four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart, who flipped from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oregon's 2023 class continues to climb the rankings with each new Duck that hops in the fold, so let's take a look at the group the Ducks have put together early on this cycle, and how they stack up against the rest of college football.

Oregon CB Commit Cole Martin Kyler Kasper on Instagram (@kyler.kasper) Cole Martin (0), poses next to Oregon wide receiver commit Kyler Kasper (3).

-5'10", 175 pounds

-Basha High School (Chandler, AZ)

-Four-star (0.9563 on 247 Sports Composite)

-Committed: 1/1/2022

Cole Martin Highlights

Oregon WR Commit Jurrion Dickey Graphic: Dylan Reubenking; Photos: Oregon Athletics Jurrion Dickey committed to Oregon over UCLA, USC, Washington and Penn State.

-6'2", 210 pounds

-Valley Christian High School (San Jose, CA)

-Four-star (0.9425 on 247Sports Composite)

-Committed: 5/2/2022

Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart Graphic: Dylan Reubenking; Photo: Ashton Cozart (@ashtoncozart on IG) Ashton Cozart flipped to Oregon after a three-month commitment to Oklahoma.

-Marcus High School (Flower Mound, TX)

-6'2.5", 181 pounds

-Four-star (0.9305 on 247Sports Composite)

-Committed: 5/23/22

Ashton Cozart Highlights

Oregon RB Commit Dante Dowdell Graphic: Dylan Reubenking/Photos: @dante_dowdell on Instagram; Oregon Athletics Dante Dowdell ran for more than 2,500 yards as a junior at Picayune High School.

-Picayune Memorial High School (Picayune, MS)

-6'2, 210 pounds

-Four-Star (0.8991 on 247Sports Composite)

-Committed: 5/13/22

Dante Dowdell Highlights

Oregon DL Commit Tevita Pome'e Eric Moala Liava'a (@ericmoala1 on Twitter); Oregon Athletics Tevita Pome'e keeps the Utah pipeline flowing for the Ducks in 2023.

-6'3", 315 pounds

-Layton Christian Academy (Layton, UT)

-Three-star (0.8688 on 247Sports Composite)

-Committed: 4/8/2022

Tevita Pome'e Highlights

Here is where the Oregon's 2023 recruiting class stands with five commits across the major recruiting services as of May 23, 2022.

247 (106.35 points)

National ranking: No. 21

Pac-12 ranking: No. 3

No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (233.91 points)

Rivals (554 points)

National ranking: No. 22

Pac-12 ranking: No. 3

No. 1 overall class nationally: Texas Tech (1,752 points)

On3 (90.678 class score)

National ranking: No. 12

Pac-12 ranking: No. 2

No. 1 overall class nationally: Notre Dame (93.810 class score)

