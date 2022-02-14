Wide Receiver Kyler Kasper Places Oregon in Top Schools

The Ducks are in a good spot with a top playmaker out in Arizona.

Oregon is on the hunt for more offensive weapons in the 2023 recruiting class. That pursuit took a step in the right direction when 2023 wide receiver Kyler Kasper placed Oregon in his top schools.

Kasper, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect out of Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.) High School included Oregon along with schools like USC, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State in his updated list of top schools, which he narrowed to ten.

He was recently in Eugene for a visit, a trip that gave him the chance to spend time with another Arizona prospect, 2023 Oregon cornerback commit Cole Martin.

Kasper (3) poses with Oregon commit Cole Martin (0), during a photoshoot inside Autzen Stadium. Kyler Kasper on Instagram (@kyler.kasper)

The Ducks have a serious need for wide receiver in 2023 after signing just one in the previous cycle in Lake Oswego's Justius Lowe. Kasper is rated a 4-star (0.9457 on 247 Sports Composite) prospect according to 247 Sports, and ranked the No. 19 wide receiver in the country and No. 3 prospect in Arizona.

He's also taken visits to UCLA and Arizona State during his recruitment. Adding a talent like Kasper would be a great way for the Ducks to get started on offense in 2023, especially given offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham's roots in the Grand Canyon State.

Furthermore, Arizona has continued to produce high-level college football recruits including quarterback Ty Thompson, offensive lineman Bram Walden and outside linebacker Brandon Buckner, along with former Ducks wideout Johnny Johnson III.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE