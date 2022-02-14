2023 Wide Receiver Kyler Kasper Places Oregon Ducks in Top Schools Following Visit
Oregon is on the hunt for more offensive weapons in the 2023 recruiting class. That pursuit took a step in the right direction when 2023 wide receiver Kyler Kasper placed Oregon in his top schools.
Kasper, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect out of Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.) High School included Oregon along with schools like USC, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State in his updated list of top schools, which he narrowed to ten.
He was recently in Eugene for a visit, a trip that gave him the chance to spend time with another Arizona prospect, 2023 Oregon cornerback commit Cole Martin.
The Ducks have a serious need for wide receiver in 2023 after signing just one in the previous cycle in Lake Oswego's Justius Lowe. Kasper is rated a 4-star (0.9457 on 247 Sports Composite) prospect according to 247 Sports, and ranked the No. 19 wide receiver in the country and No. 3 prospect in Arizona.
Wide Receiver Kyler Kasper Places Oregon in Top Schools
Kasper was recently in Eugene and is a top prospect in Arizona
Oregon Wraps Up Home Stand with Battle Against Washington State
Can the Ducks recuperate from their 14-point loss to Cal on Saturday?
Oregon Drops Home Battle to Oregon State 68-62
The Ducks split the regular season series with the Beavers
He's also taken visits to UCLA and Arizona State during his recruitment. Adding a talent like Kasper would be a great way for the Ducks to get started on offense in 2023, especially given offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham's roots in the Grand Canyon State.
Furthermore, Arizona has continued to produce high-level college football recruits including quarterback Ty Thompson, offensive lineman Bram Walden and outside linebacker Brandon Buckner, along with former Ducks wideout Johnny Johnson III.
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox