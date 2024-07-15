Five Penn State Basketball Players Named to NABC Honors Court
Five members of Penn State's 2023-24 men's basketball team earned recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches for their academic performance. The Nittany Lions (four former, one current) were named to the NABC Honors Court, which recognizes juniors, seniors and graduate students in college basketball.
Senior forward Puff Johnson is the current member of the Penn State men's basketball roster who was recognized. The four former Nittany Lions named to the NABC Honors Court are Leo O'Boyle, Qudus Wahab, Andy Christos and Dan Conlan. The Honors Court recognizes players who finished the most recent academic year with a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher.
According to a Penn State release, Conlan and Christos graduated in May. Conlan received a master's in real estate, and Christos a bachelor's in marketing. O’Boyle (counterterrorism) and Wahab (international affairs) completed graduate courses. Johnson is pursuing a degree in African American studies.
More than 2,100 college basketball players nationwide earned spots on the NABC Honors Court.
“The NABC is proud to celebrate these accomplished student-athletes, along with the coaches and staff who champion success in the classroom,” NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson said in a statement. “Education is a core value of the NABC, and the teams and athletes who earned these awards are proof that academic achievement remains a priority across every level of our sport.”
