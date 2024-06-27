Tay Valladay Joins Penn State Women's Basketball Staff
Tay Valladay, the former Penn State point guard who sustained a season-ending injury in January, will return for the Lady Lions in a player developmental role. Penn State women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger announced that she has hired Valladay as the program's new director of player development.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tay back to our Lady Lion family in a new capacity," Kieger said in a statement. "Her fierce competitiveness, understanding of the game, experience on the court, and dedication to our team's success make her an invaluable addition to our organization. We are confident that her impact will significantly enhance our efforts both on and off the court."
Valladay, who played one season for Penn State after stints at Marquette and Virginia, was instrumental in the Lady Lions' early season success. She helped lead Penn State to a 16-5 record through the season's first three months, boosted by a six-game Big Ten win streak that was the program's longest since 2014.
With Valladay on the court, Penn State was headed toward its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2014. In late January, ESPN had projected Penn State as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But against Minnesota on Jan. 31, Valladay sustained a season-ending injury that changed the season's tenor. Penn State lost its next six games, finally ending the losing streak at Purdue on Feb. 28. The Lady Lions finished the regular season 18-11 overall, 9-9 in the Big Ten.
Valladay, a Chicago native, played two seasons at Marquette and two at Virginia before transferring to Penn State. At Virginia, she led the team in assists and steals twice.
