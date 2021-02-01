How Penn State Can Make the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Penn State jumped six spots in the NCAA Men's Basketball NET Rankings after defeating Wisconsin 81-71 at home Saturday, raising the stock price of the team's postseason hopes.

At No. 29 in the NET rankings, Penn State (6-7) is the highest-ranked team with a sub.-500 record and the only team in the top 50 with fewer than seven wins. The Lions' victory over No. 14 Wisconsin not only ended a decade-long losing streak but also launched their tournament candidacy.

"Yeah, I think we can develop into [a tournament team]," interim coach Jim Ferry said last week. "I think we're pretty close right now."

Penn State, with 21 wins, was a lock to qualify for the NCAA tournament in 2020. So how can the team secure a bid this season with perhaps 7-8 fewer wins? Here's a road map.

Trade on that strength of schedule

Penn State is playing one of the nation's toughest schedules, which currently is ranked as the most difficult, according to Teamrankings. The Lions have wins over two ranked teams (Virginia Tech and Wisconsin) and have played eight Quad 1 games, according to the NET rankings.

The Lions are 2-6 in those games, so getting another win or two will help. They'll have chances, starting with Wisconsin on Tuesday night, followed by games against ranked Ohio State, Iowa and Minnesota. Penn State also has a postponed game against Michigan (No. 3 in the NET) to be rescheduled.

Tough stretch, no doubt. But the Ohio State, Minnesota and Michigan games would be at home, where Penn State is 5-2.

That schedule earns Penn State plenty of analytics goodwill. The Ken Pomeroy ratings weigh the team's strength of schedule at No. 1. As a result, Pomeroy has Penn State at No. 36 overall in his ratings. Again, Penn State is the only team in the top 50 with a losing record.

Go on a winning streak

Now is the time for Penn State to get hot. Even if they don't win Tuesday at Wisconsin (where they've lost 19 straight), the Lions have a chance to get above .500 by March. They play Maryland, Michigan State and Nebraska after that, teams below them in the Big Ten standings. Michigan State has lost three straight, and Nebraska is winless in the conference.

Further, just one of those games (at Michigan State) is on the road. The next two weeks of Penn State's schedule are critical.

Keep believing

Penn State absorbed a grueling loss Jan. 27 at Ohio State, falling 83-79 in a game it led by eight points in the second half. That marked Penn State's fourth loss of the season decided in the last two minutes. Two were in overtime.

But Ferry said the players continue to absorb these setbacks well.

"I liked the way we responded from a tough loss at Ohio State," Ferry said. "That was a game where we played another ranked opponent on the road and played well enough but lost it, devastating. To see these guys come back the next two days, they were just resilient. They're focused on the present, focused on getting better, and when they do that, they're going to give themselves a chance every game."

Penn State (6-7) at Wisconsin (13-5)

When: 7 p.m. EST Tuesday

Where: Madison, Wis.

TV: FS1

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

