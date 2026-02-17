How Penn State's Mike Rhoades Navigates the Mood Swings of His Young Team

STATE COLLEGE | As much as Penn State has been learning from the physical experience of playing in the Big Ten with such a young team, it’s also learning the mental side of basketball too.

The Nittany Lions’ road trip out west last week served as an example of how they handed two games different mentally and how head coach Mike Rhoades immediately noticed. Penn State beat Washington 63-60 in a tight matchup that saw nine ties and 15 lead changes, a performance Rhoades praised for its grit. But three nights later, the Nittany Lions fell to Oregon 83-72.

“I thought in Washington when things didn’t go our way, we had this competitive spirit, this great juice,” Rhoades said. “Now the Oregon game, I felt we were sensitive, and it affected how we saw the game.”

One of the toughest things Rhoades has tried to coach Penn State through is adversity. The Big Ten isn’t an easy conference, with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. And with eight freshmen on its roster, Penn State faces an obvious age difference.

Rhoades has a radar for sensitivity when Penn State reacts emotionally rather than responding to a play that didn’t go its way, like committing a turnover.

“I gotta pick it up because I think that’s what keeps average players from being good players, good players from being great players, great players from becoming elite players and teams,” Rhoades said.

One player’s reaction can affect the entire team on the court, and it can be hard to get out of that reacting headspace mid-game. But as much as Rhoades teaches the fundamentals of basketball, he coaches the mindset of getting to the next play, too.

“Just like a teacher in a classroom, you correct the mistake, you point out the mistake, you help that person correct it and then you reinforce it by holding people accountable,” Rhoades said. “Now, the older you are and the more you’ve been through that, you would hope people realize that and bring awareness to it sooner. But, the younger you are, maybe the harder it is to go through that.”

Of Penn State’s 13 conference losses, six have been by double digits. There has been fight, but not always enough down the stretch to win or close out those tighter matchups.

The Nittany Lions have been inconsistent and allowed several possessions to “bother” them too much against Oregon, Rhoades said.

“I just thought at times we couldn’t let go of the last play if it didn’t go our way and then it affected the next play,” Rhoades said. “Even though we tied it in the second half, we were sensitive to the game and we didn’t respond correctly enough.”

Trying to navigate that on the road is an extra challenge. Penn State spent six days out west, and Rhoades made sure the team did stuff away from the game to try to keep their minds fresh.

“I take great pride in trying to go on the road and beat somebody in their own gym, and I’ve always been like that, "Rhoades said. “So when you go on the road, we’re on a mission to accomplish that because I think it’s one of the hardest things to do in college basketball.”

Penn State’s win over Washington was its first Big Ten road win of the season. The team’s only other road win was at New Haven in November.

The Nittany Lions return home Wednesday, hosting Rutgers for a 6 p.m. ET game at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State made a year-long recruiting pitch to Dylan Mingo, the 5-star guard from Long Island Lutheran whose brother Kayden is the Nittany Lions’ starting point guard. However, Dylan Mingo on Tuesday committed to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over a final four that included Penn State, Baylor and Washington.

"I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment, from the players, fans, to the coaches," Dylan Mingo told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take. “I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge. Knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that."

Dylan Mingo would have been a game-changing recruit for Penn State. He is ESPN’s ninth-ranked player in the nation and a consensus 5-star prospect. Dylan Mingo was the MVP of last summer’s NBA Top 100 Camp, where he averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Though an injury sidelined Dylan Mingo for much of his senior season, he continued to be one of the most highly recruited players in the country. Had he committed to Penn State, Mingo would have been the program's highest-ranked recruit — ahead of his older brother, who has grown into one of the top freshman players in the Big Ten.

