For Penn State Basketball, a Potential Program-Changing Moment Looms

Dylan Mingo, a consensus 5-star recruit from Long Island (NY) Lutheran, is scheduled to announce his decision with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take show. Mingo is scheduled to appear at 11:40 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Mingo, a 6-5 guard, has named Penn State among his four finalists with North Carolina, Washington and Baylor. He is widely considered among the top 10 prospects in college basketball's class of 2026.

Rivals ranks Mingo as the nation's No. 6 player overall and as the top point guard. 247Sports ranks Mingo eighth nationally, while ESPN ranks Mingo as its No. 9 prospect.

According to several recruiting sites, North Carolina is favored to land Mingo's commitment.

But Penn State hopes that family plays a significant role in Mingo's decision. If he commits to Penn State, Mingo would be the highest-ranked recruit in program history — surpassing his brother Kayden, who is Penn State's starting point guard this season.

And that has been central to Penn State's year-long recruiting pitch to Dylan Mingo. Penn State coach Mike Rhoades delivered a recruiting coup last year, signing Kayden Mingo as the program's top-ranked recruit. Kayden Mingo was the 2025 Gatorade New York player of the year, an award his brother is chasing this season.

Penn State has pitched the opportunity for the brothers to play together, which Dylan Mingo called tempting in an interview with Rivals.

"I’d definitely say playing with my brother," Dylan Mingo said of the appeal in committing to Penn State. "And then I’ll say Penn State as a program, they’re not really known for basketball. So if I did happen to commit there and did change the basketball side of things, I’d be a Penn State legend.”

Penn State is looking for a new legend as it seeks to build a program capable of making the NCAA Tournament more regularly. The Nittany Lions last made the tournament in 2023, its first appearance in 12 years. Penn State has made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and just five since 1991.

This season has gone sideways for Penn State, which has the Big Ten's youngest roster. The Nittany Lions are 2-13 in the Big Ten, having just lost 83-72 at Oregon, which ended a 10-game losing streak with the win.

Penn State is tied with Northwestern for last in the Big Ten and went winless during January. The Nittany Lions (11-15 overall) did not beat a Power 4 team until scoring a 77-75 win over Minnesota on Feb. 1. Kayden Mingo was the centerpiece of that game and has been Penn State's best player this season.

The guard drove the lane to hit a buzzer-beating shot against the Golden Gophers, lifting the Nittany Lions to their first Big Ten win of the season. Kayden Mingo leads Penn State in minutes (31.5), assists and steals and ranks second in scoring (13.9 ppg). He has been one of the Big Ten's top freshmen, earning high praise from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

"Love him, absolutely love him," Izzo said of Kayden Mingo after the Spartans' 76-72 win over Penn State in December. "f he keeps his tail here and does his job, he's going to be a fan favorite here."

After splitting games with Washington and Oregon on a two-game road trip, the Nittany Lions return home to face Rutgers on Wednesday.

