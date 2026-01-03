How to Watch Penn State Basketball 'Host' No. 20 Illinois at the Palestra

Penn State men’s basketball will face its second ranked opponent of the season on Saturday against No. 20 Illinois at the Palestra.

“It’s going to be a heck of a game,” Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades said. “It’s a great opportunity for our guys to play [Illinois] in the Palestra. They’re one of the best teams in the country, and what a great opportunity for us to compete against them.”

Penn State first played at the Palestra nearly 100 years ago in 1927 and has won five of its last seven games there. The Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten matchup in the “Cathedral of College Basketball” was in 2017, when they defeated Michigan State 72-63. Last season, Penn State lost by six points to Indiana.

Here's what to know about the Penn State-Illinois game.

How to watch Penn State vs. Illinois

The Penn State-Illinois game tips off t 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network with Cory Provus and LaPhonso Ellis on the call. The game can be streamed on B1G+.

Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi live from the Palestra on the Penn State Sports Network. The game also is available on Sirius/XM channel 84.

What is the Penn State-Illinois betting line?

Illinois is a comfortable 15.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, according to FanDuel. Penn State is coming off a 90-67 win over North Carolina Central to close the non-conference schedule. The Nittany Lions had lost three straight prior to that, including what Rhoades called a "discouraring and embarrassing" game to Pitt.

llinois has won two straight, including a 91-48 rout of rival Missouri, since an 83-80 Big Ten loss to Nebraska. The Illini are No. 9 in the latest KenPom ratings; Penn State is 130th.

Penn State is looking for its first win over a ranked team since beating then-No. 12 Wisconsin to close the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions have won four of their last five games against Illinois.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades instructs from the bench during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Saturday’s game counts as an alternate-site home game for Penn State, which seeks its first conference win of the season. Illinois is the first of three straight ranked opponents that the Nittany Lions will face to start the new year.

"We’re stepping up in weight class here, starting on Saturday with Illinois,” Rhoades said. “We haven’t been good enough against high major teams. Part of it is inexperience, part of it is just finding a way to get through some lulls and games and that has hurt us.”

Penn State begins a grueling stretch against ranked Big Ten teams when it faces No. 20 Illinois. The Nittany Lions then face No. 2 Michigan and No.5 Purdue next week before hosting UCLA.

As a young team with eight freshmen on the roster, Penn State is learning through the season. In their first Big Ten game, the Nittany Lions lost by 41 points on the road against Indiana. However, against No. 9 Michigan State, they battled better despite not closing out with a win.

Rhoades has called the team very coachable and said he has noticed “great growth” up to this point.

“The reality is we have such a young team so every day and every week is different and we’re going to continue to build,” Rhoades said. “Uncomfortable times creates great growth and we’ve been very uncomfortable at times in non-conference and we've also had great stretches where you’re like hey there’s potential in this group.”

Freshman Kayden Mingo has been a trusted component for Penn State since he arrived in Happy Valley. He paces the team, averaging 14.8 points per game, and is the third-highest scoring freshman in the conference.

Against North Carolina Central, Penn State shot better from beyond the arc and shared the ball well, which were encouraging signs. Redshirt sophomore Eli Rice made four 3-pointers, and Mingo and sophomore Dominick Stewart each had three.

“The reality is, when we shoot the ball better behind three, we get each other shots, we have a hot basketball,” Rhoades said. “I thought the Pitt game, we really bogged down and the ball got stuck and we were fighting the defense and just sharing that ball and keeping that thing hot….I got to get that across to our guys that when we’re getting paint touches, when we’re playing in and out basketball and the ball is hot, everyone’s going to be part of a successful offense.”

On average, Penn State attempts only 21 3-pointers per game and nets about seven. Illinois shoots at a much higher clip, averaging 30 attempts and making over 35 percent of those shots.

About the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half against the Southern University Jaguars at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois is 10-3, with all of its losses coming against ranked opponents. Five players are averaging double-digits in scoring, with Keaton Wagler leading the way with 15.3 per game.

Illinois has played two conference opponents so far, defeating Ohio State and losing by three points to No. 13 Nebraska. The size and length of the Illini will be tough to defend for Penn State.

“They have guys that are very versatile shooting and passing the basketball, so they can really put you on defense in some tough spots,” Rhoades said. “Their bigs shoot the ball just as well as their guards, and they’re so big around the basket, if they do miss the shot, they offensive rebound at such a high clip. It creates great efficiency for them.”

Freshman forward David Mirkovic has been Illinois’ most efficient rebounder, averaging 5.9 defensive and 2.4 offensive rebounds each game. He ranks sixth in the conference with 108 total this season.

Defensively, Penn State has to be careful not to get “stretched out” by Illinois’ versatility. The Nittany Lions must battle on the glass, fighting for rebounds to generate momentum.

“We can’t get in rotation, because when you get in rotation, it’s really hard to rebound out of that,” Rhoades said. “We got to do a really good job of keeping our defense intact and keeping them in front of us and then when that ball goes up, it’s an absolute war and we have to find a way to compete on the glass.”

