How to Watch Penn State vs. Oregon Basketball: Time, TV Channel, Odds

It’s a week of firsts for Penn State men’s basketball: first trip to Washington, first Big Ten road win of the season, and now, its first trip to Oregon.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies 63-60 on Wednesday to claim their second conference win of the season. Now, Penn State is visiting Eugene on Saturday to face the Ducks for only the third time in program history. Last year, Oregon defeated Penn State 82-81 in State College.

Penn State is looking for its first two-game win streak since December. Here are the keys to Saturday’s Penn State-Oregon game.

RELATED: Mike Rhoades remains confident Penn State is on the right path

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Oregon

Tipoff for Saturday's Penn State-Oregon game is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET from Matthew Knight Arena. Big Ten Network will televise, with Guy Haberman and Don MacLean on the call. The game also will be available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

If you can’t watch, listen to the radio with Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State vs. Oregon betting line?

Despite having just one Big Ten win, the Ducks are 6.5-point favorites over the Nittany Lions, according to DraftKings. The over/under is set at 147.5.

Neither team is in the top 100 of the major college basketball ratings. Oregon is 102nd in the KenPom ratings and 111th in the NCAA NET rankings. After its win over Washington, Penn State moved up to 117th in the NCAA NET and 121st according to KenPom.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) shoots the ball as USC Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Two Nittany Lions returned to the court on Wednesday night against Washington: Eli Rice and Sasa Ciani. Their absences had limited Penn State’s ability to rotate, and with Rice out, the team didn’t always have a threat from beyond the arc. Rice played 27 minutes of action and shot 4-6 from the field.

Penn State and Washington played a back-and-forth game with 15 lead changes, and neither team ever led by more than than six points. Freddie Dilione V led Penn State with 16 points, and three other players had double-digit performances. Dilione scored 10 points or more in the past five Big Ten games and shot 50 percent from the field against the Huskies.

Penn State turned over the ball 12 times, five fewer than in its loss to USC last weekend. Penn State coach Mike Rhoades had said that wanted to see more improvement in taking care of the basketball and limiting mistakes.

The Nittany Lions had a double-digit lead against the Trojans but turnovers allowed USC to claw back and ultimately win.

Late in games, Penn State has been looking fatigued. Players being out has contributed to starters getting few breaks, but closing out games must be a priority for the Nittany Lions as the season concludes. Rhoades said there have been stretches when Penn State plays “winning basketball,” but finding a win becomes hard when there are second-half lulls.

About the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles against Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Oregon is going through a tough stretch, having lost 10 straight games. Now that Penn State has two conference wins, the Ducks (1-12 Big Ten) are currently last in the conference standings.

Oregon has not won a Big Ten game since beating Maryland in early January. The Ducks are returning home after a tough road trip, during which they lost to Purdue by four points and to Indiana by 18. Nate Bittle and Jackson Shelstad lead in scoring, averaging 16.6 and 15.6 per game, respectively.

This game will likely be close, with both teams in a similar situation record-wise. Oregon’s 74 points against Indiana was the most it scored in the past month. Penn State is averaging roughly the same with 75.6 per game.

Oregon and Penn State have the same shooting percentage from 3-point range at about 32 percent, so this should be a game that heavily takes place in the paint if neither team is shooting at a high clip from distance.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Penn State Sports