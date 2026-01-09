Indiana vs. Oregon: Live Scores, Updates, Analysis From Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal
The Indiana Hoosiers are in the middle of one of the most stunning turnarounds in sports history, and have the Oregon Ducks standing in the way. The No. 1 Hoosiers roll into the College Football Playoff semifinals Friday at the Peach Bowl unbeaten, but the No. 5 Ducks have been knocking on this door for a while. Neither program has a football national championship. Indiana came into this season as the losingest program in college football history. Oregon has been one of the best teams in the sport for several seasons. One team will earn the right to play No. 10 Miami for a chance at their first title. Follow all of the action on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta from Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde with live updates, analysis and scores.
College Football Playoff semifinal: Peach Bowl
