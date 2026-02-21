How to Watch, Stream Penn State vs. Nebraska Basketball: TV Time, Channel, Odds

Penn State men’s basketball is back on the road with THON happening in the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend. The Nittany Lions are traveling to Nebraska to face the No. 9 Cornhuskers for a Big Ten game Saturday afternoon.

This is the only game between Penn State and Nebraska this season. The teams met in 2025, with the Nittany Lions winning by 17 points at Rec Hall after taking a double-digit lead within the first ten minutes. Penn State is 3-10 on the road at Nebraska, last winning there in 2021.

With a victory over Nebraska, Penn State would earn just its fourth road win over a top-10 team in program history. Here are the keys to Saturday’s Penn State-Nebraska game.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Nebraska

The Penn State-Nebraska game tips off at 2 p.m. ET from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Big Ten Network will televise with Dave Revsine and Shon Morris on the call. The game can be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

You can also tune into the radio broadcast with Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi on Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State vs. Nebraska betting line?

The ninth-ranked Cornhuskers are 19.5-point home favorites, according to DraftKings, which sets the over/under at 147.5 points. Nebraska holds a sizable advantage over Penn State in the latest college basketball ratings.

Nebraska is No. 11 in both the NCAA NET and KenPom ratings. After its home loss to Rutgers, Penn State fell to 132nd in the KenPom ratings and 134th in the NCAA NET.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) grabs the rebound during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State’s season-long woes continued on Wednesday with a 13-point home loss to Rutgers. It took the Nittany Lions more than six minutes to score their first points, and coach Mike Rhoades said the team lacked energy at the start of the game despite having a strong shootaround earlier that afternoon.

Penn State (2-14 Big Ten) has only two conference wins, against Minnesota at home and Washington on the road. The Nittany Lions have played six of their last nine contests on the road. But they're also looking for their first road win over a top-10 team since 2009.

“I take great pride in trying to go on the road and beat somebody in their own gym, and I’ve always been like that,” Rhoades said earlier this week. “So when you go on the road, we’re on a mission to accomplish that because I think it’s one of the hardest things to do in college basketball.”

One bright spot for Penn State has been getting steals. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten, averaging 7.3 steals per game. Freshman guard Kayden Mingo leads all Big Ten players with 2.25 steals per game, which ranks him in the top 20 nationwide.

However, Penn State has suffered when turning over the ball early in games. Poor ball security has allowed opponents to get double-digit leads early, making comebacks difficult.

“Looking up and seeing we’re down by so much, you know, makes us anxious to make a play and get the game back to one possession,” Mingo said after the loss to Rutgers.

About the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) runs onto the court while being greeted by alumni players before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska started the season 20-0 and 9-0 in the conference before losing back-to-back games to Michigan and Illinois. Nebraska (11-4 Big Ten) now has lost four of its last six games, including a 57-52 loss at Iowa on Tuesday.

Pryce Sandfort leads the Huskers, averaging 17.3 points per game. Rienk Mast, Braden Frager and Jamarques Lawrence average in double figures as well. This is a tough matchup for Penn State, considering Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring defense (65.6 points per game). Penn State, meanwhile, ranks last (79.2 ppg).

After Saturday’s matchup, Penn State will have a week off before facing Iowa on Feb. 28 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

