Upset-Minded Penn State Turns Toward Illinois

Penn State has accomplished plenty under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, taking a patchwork roster of veterans and transfers on an occasionally impressive tour of the Big Ten. But if the Lions' season ends after the Big Ten tournament, their road record largely will be the reason.

Penn State closes the regular season with a pair of road games at Illinois (Thursday) and Rutgers (Sunday) before the conference tournament begins March 9. The Lions (12-14, 7-11) likely are looking at a No. 10 or 11 seed depending on the next two games. And in desperate need of wins, Penn State must get them where they simply haven't been successful.

The Lions are 1-8 in true road games this season (1-7 in the Big Ten) and have lost six straight. They average nearly 10 fewer points on the road (59.8 compared to 69.1 at home) and shoot at a 5 percent lower rate (40.5% compared to 45.8%).

"Everybody goes through the same peaks and valleys on the road, and even the best teams struggle," Shrewsberry said. "It’s really about your focus. Your focus has to become more intense on the road."

Especially now, considering the stakes. Penn State gave up any postseason margin of error with its 93-70 loss to Nebraska last Sunday. The Cornhuskers entered the game with one Big Ten win and had not scored 80 points in a Big Ten game.

That loss dropped Penn State two games below .500, a record made more glaring since the team had three non-conference games canceled in December. With potentially three more wins, the Lions would be better positioned for this final week. But now, they need to complete the rare feat of winning back-to-back road games to get back to .500 before the Big Ten tournament.

Penn State (12-14, 7-11) at No. 20 Illinois (20-8, 13-5)

When: 7 p.m. EST Thursday

Where: Champaign, Ill

TV: FS1

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Series history: Illinois leads 31-19

Last meeting: Illinois 79-65 in 2021

Streaks: Illinois has won 3 straight

About the Lions: John Harrar is capping a superb career the only way he knows how: all out. After Sunday's loss, as usual, Harrar hit the weight room, even though his final home game ended so bitterly. Little wonder that Shrewsberry calls Harrar one of the nation's top rebounders. Statistically, Harrar ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding (10.2 per game) behind only Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, who is 7 feet tall. But few players work harder at the craft than Harrar. "The other coaches in this league recognize what he’s done over his career," Shrewsberry said. "If you look through the numbers, I want to say he's probably the best rebounder in our league based on percentages, offense and defense. ... I think he should get rewarded for that, and I think he will get rewarded for that." The Penn State-Illinois features the Big Ten's only two players averaging a double-double per game: Harrar (10.6 ppg, 10.2 rpg) and Cockburn (21.5, 10.7).

