Skip to main content

Myles Dread, After Playing Through Injury, Will Return to Penn State

Dread played with a shoulder injury but didn't miss a game. His return elevates Penn State's roster.

Penn State's Myles Dread played all 31 games last season despite a serious injury that required postseason surgery. Now he's looking ahead to a healthier 2022 and one more season with the Lions.

Dread announced Tuesday that he will return for his fifth season of eligibility, a decision that gives Penn State an experienced presence at guard.

"I look forward to leading this team and giving everything I have as we set out to accomplish our goals," Dread said in a statement posted to social media.

Dread, who will be a fifth-year senior, played the 2021-22 season with what he called a "severely torn labrum in my shooting shoulder." Despite the injury, Dread did not miss a game, started 20 and averaged 27 minutes per outing.

He ranked second on the team in 3-point shooting percentage (40.7%) and made 31 steals. The 3-point percentage was the best of Dread's career.

"This past season I was not fully healthy, and under the guidance and supervision of the medical staff, I was able to play with a severely torn labrum in my shooting shoulder," Dread wrote. "It was important to me to persevere for my teammates, for my coaching staff, and for Penn State. Immediately after the season, I underwent surgery to repair my shoulder and get as healthy as possible, and now I start my journey to get in the best shape of my life."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dread joined teammate Jalen Pickett in announcing their returns for next season. Pickett, who also will take advantage of his extra year of eligibility, returns as the team's leader in scoring (13.3 ppg), assists (135) and steals (35) after a season in which he led the Big Ten in minutes (37.2). Pickett also ranked second at Penn State in blocks (19) and third in rebounds (133).

"Since July 10, 2016, I've been nothing but committed to Penn State and the State College community," Dread wrote. "You guys have given me more love and motivation than I could ever ask for. I made a choice to attend Penn State with the idea of taking a team that hadn't been to the NCAA tournament in years to the Big Dance."

Earlier Tuesday, Penn State received a commitment from Logan Imes, a 6-4 guard from Indiana. Imes committed to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class.

Read more

John Harrar to compete in national 3-on-3 tournament in New Orleans

'We're right there,' Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry says

Florida Gulf Coast hires former Penn State coach Pat Chambers

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

In This Article (1)

Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Clifford Outback Bowl
Football

Do the Freshmen Quarterbacks Have a 'Realistic' Shot to Start for Penn State?

By Mark Wogenrich2 hours ago
John Harrar vs. Nebraska
Basketball

Penn State's John Harrar to Play in National 3-on-3 Tournament

By Mark Wogenrich5 hours ago
Penn State Pro Day
Football

Penn State Pro Day Stories

By Mark WogenrichMar 26, 2022
Drew Hartlaub Penn State Pro Day
Football

Is Penn State's Drew Hartlaub the Fastest Player in the NFL Draft?

By Mark WogenrichMar 24, 2022
Jahan Dotson Penn State Pro Day
Football

'I Truly Believe I'm the Best Receiver in the Draft,' Jahan Dotson Says

By Mark WogenrichMar 24, 2022
Beaver Stadium
Football

Beaver Stadium's Future? Stay Tuned

By Mark Wogenrich3 hours ago
Beaver Stadium fireworks
Football

Introducing Penn State's Two New NIL Collectives

By Mark WogenrichMar 23, 2022
James Franklin Sandy Barbour
Football

New Athletic Director Hire Is 'Critical' for Penn State, James Franklin Says

By Mark WogenrichMar 23, 2022