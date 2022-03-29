Myles Dread, After Playing Through Injury, Will Return to Penn State

Penn State's Myles Dread played all 31 games last season despite a serious injury that required postseason surgery. Now he's looking ahead to a healthier 2022 and one more season with the Lions.

Dread announced Tuesday that he will return for his fifth season of eligibility, a decision that gives Penn State an experienced presence at guard.

"I look forward to leading this team and giving everything I have as we set out to accomplish our goals," Dread said in a statement posted to social media.

Dread, who will be a fifth-year senior, played the 2021-22 season with what he called a "severely torn labrum in my shooting shoulder." Despite the injury, Dread did not miss a game, started 20 and averaged 27 minutes per outing.

He ranked second on the team in 3-point shooting percentage (40.7%) and made 31 steals. The 3-point percentage was the best of Dread's career.

"This past season I was not fully healthy, and under the guidance and supervision of the medical staff, I was able to play with a severely torn labrum in my shooting shoulder," Dread wrote. "It was important to me to persevere for my teammates, for my coaching staff, and for Penn State. Immediately after the season, I underwent surgery to repair my shoulder and get as healthy as possible, and now I start my journey to get in the best shape of my life."

Dread joined teammate Jalen Pickett in announcing their returns for next season. Pickett, who also will take advantage of his extra year of eligibility, returns as the team's leader in scoring (13.3 ppg), assists (135) and steals (35) after a season in which he led the Big Ten in minutes (37.2). Pickett also ranked second at Penn State in blocks (19) and third in rebounds (133).

"Since July 10, 2016, I've been nothing but committed to Penn State and the State College community," Dread wrote. "You guys have given me more love and motivation than I could ever ask for. I made a choice to attend Penn State with the idea of taking a team that hadn't been to the NCAA tournament in years to the Big Dance."

Earlier Tuesday, Penn State received a commitment from Logan Imes, a 6-4 guard from Indiana. Imes committed to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class.

