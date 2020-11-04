SI.com
AllPennState
Penn State Loses Second Player from 2021 Basketball Recruiting Class

Mark Wogenrich

Houston Mallette, a point guard from California who committed to Penn State in May, has reopened his recruiting process. Mallette announced the decision to de-commit on Twitter.

Mallette is the second player from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class to reopen his recruiting following former coach Pat Chambers' resignation. TaQuan Woodley, a power forward from New Jersey, announced in late October that he planned to de-commit.

Both players cited Chambers' resignation for their decisions. Penn State announced Chambers' resignation Oct. 21, the result of an internal investigation that found allegations of "inappropriate conduct" by the former coach.

"I was able to build a great relationship with Coach Chambers and his staff and they were the primary reason I committed to Penn State," Mallette wrote. "So, after discussing this with my dad and my high school coach, I have made the decision to de-commit from Penn State and reopen my college recruitment."

Mallette, a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com, averaged 15.7 points and 5 assists per game for Pacifica Christian School in Santa Monica. Mallette had received offers from West Coast schools such as Pepperdine, California-Santa Barbara and UNLV.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, a 6-9 center for the Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, is the last player committed to Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Penn State is scheduled to begin the 2020 season in November under interim head coach Jim Ferry.

Basketball

