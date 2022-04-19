Penn State Adds Two Scorers From the Transfer Portal

The Penn State men's basketball team has added a pair of talented guards from the NCAA Transfer Portal, including one player whom coach Micah Shrewsberry identified as a top target.

Former Drexel guard Camren Wynter and former Bucknell guard Andrew Funk will join the Nittany Lions as graduate transfers next season. They each have one season of eligibility remaining.

Wynter spent four seasons at Drexel, where he ranks third in career assists (577) and sixth in career points (1,657). The 6-2 Wynter averaged 15.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Dragons last season and is a two-time, first-team all-CAA player.

As a junior in 2021, Wynter was MVP of the CAA Tournament after leading Drexel to a championship and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 25 years. Wynter averaged 16.3 points per game that season and shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range. He was the 2019 CAA rookie of the year.

"From the minute that Cam entered the transfer portal, we identified him as one of the premier players available and someone who could greatly help our team," Shrewsberry said in a statement. "Cam is an excellent player who can play the point guard or shooting guard position and provides not only scoring but also good passing and an ability to rebound from the guard spot.

"While Cam’s numbers are impressive, what really stood out to us from the very beginning was both his high basketball IQ and his character. When evaluating transfers, it is very important to identify individuals who will fit in with your team both on and off the court, and there is no doubt Cam should take on a leadership role with next year’s team. Cam is someone who brings tremendous character and should be a leader of the culture within our program from the minute he steps on campus."

Funk, a 6-4 guard, led Bucknell, and ranked second in the Patriot League, in scoring last season (17.6 ppg). A second-team all-conference selection, Funk shot 36.3 percent from 3-point range, a number that stood out to Shrewsberry.

"In college basketball, there is no substitute for being able to make 3-point shots, and Andrew Funk is someone who has proven more than capable of that during his decorated four-year career at Bucknell," Shrewsberry said. "While Andrew is well-known for his shooting, we noticed how good of a passer he is as well when we studied his film. His passing and ability to create for others is what separates him from most players and should allow him to be a tough matchup for other guards in our conference.

"Beyond just basketball, Andrew is also a tremendous student and person. He checks every box you could want for a Penn State student-athlete and should be a great mentor for our younger players to look up to on and off the court.”

Funk was the 2022 Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a three-time member of the Academic All-Patriot League team."

