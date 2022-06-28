How Penn State Plans to Make the BJC More 'Intimidating'

The Legion of Blue basketball student section is moving as part of a major seating initiative.

Before taking over as Penn State's athletic director, Patrick Kraft said he wanted to change the perception of basketball at the university. One change is coming that could have a major impact.

Penn State is relocating student seating for men's basketball games to behind the courtside benches, seeking to build a more "intimidating and raucous" atmosphere at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State said that it will move the Legion of Blue, its official student section, to sections 101L-110L, which stretch behind both benches in the arena's lower section.

Many well-known student sections, notably at Duke, sit practically courtside and behind the benches. Penn State wants to capitalize on the passion of its Legion of Blue student section by bringing it closer to the game.

"The relocation of the student section will enhance the gameday atmosphere, the student-athlete experience, the Penn State student experience and the overall fan experience by helping to create an intimidating and raucous environment for opposing teams," Penn State said in a statement. "In addition to providing a great in-venue environment, moving the student section to behind the benches will also showcase Legion of Blue and Nittany Nation’s support for our men’s basketball program for those watching at home, as well as impacting what recruits see on television."

Penn State's Legion of Blue liked the move.

Kraft, who begins his new job July 1, has said he is "bullish" about Penn State men's basketball and that second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry can change the perception surrounding it.

"He's the real deal and he's special," Kraft said of Shrewsberry. "... Micah has to have the ability and resources to go and change that perception."

In addition, Penn State plans to reseat all season-ticket holders for the 2022-23 men's basketball season. For more information, check out the Penn State men's basketball ticketing FAQ.

Read More

Penn State's new AD wants to 'change what people think about Penn State basketball'

Penn State lands a seventh-year senior from the transfer portal

'The sky's the limit' for Micah Shrewsberry

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.