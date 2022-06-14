Michael Henn has played for four schools in six years. The 6-8 forward will finish his college career with the Lions.

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry continues replenishing his roster with transfers, adding 6-8 forward Michael Henn to the program. Penn State announced the addition Monday.

"We are excited to have Michael Henn as a part of the Penn State basketball family," Shrewsberry said in a statement. "He brings us some much-needed size and experience in the frontcourt. Michael is a great student who should be an asset for our program both on and off the court."

Henn is well-traveled; Penn State will be his fifth program in seven years of college basketball. Henn began his career at UC Davis in 2016-17, when the team won 23 games and reached the NCAA Tournament.

He then transferred to Cal Baptist, spending three years with the program but playing only one. Henn redshirted in 2017-18 and missed the 2019-20 season with an injury. In between, he averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Henn earned a bachelor's degree from Cap Baptist.

In 2020, Henn transferred to Portland, where he started 20 of 21 games, averaging 7.9 ppg and shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range. Last season, Henn moved on to Denver, where he started 27 of the team's 32 games. Henn averaged 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, scoring a season-high 21 against IUPUI.

Henn, who graduated from high school in Bellevue, Wash. in 2016, had some serious suitors for his final season of college basketball. In May, he released a top 3 that included Illinois and Notre Dame.

Henn is the third player Penn State has added from the Transfer Portal since the season ended. He joins a pair of scorers in Drexel's Camren Wynter and Bucknell's Andrew Funk, who announced their transfers to Penn State in April.

