Penn State's Jamari Wheeler Transferring to Ohio State

Former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler announced that he will transfer to Ohio State, meaning that he might see some former teammates at the Bryce Jordan Center next season.

Wheeler announced his decision on social media Tuesday, the same day Penn State introduced head coach Micah Shrewsberry. In his post, Wheeler thanked former Penn State coach Pat Chambers and his staff for their belief and support that "gave me the tools and knowledge necessary to play this game at the highest level."

"First and foremost, I want to thank PSU so much for the opportunity to become a Nittany Lion student-athlete and graduate," Wheeler wrote. "This university gave me the opportunity to compete at the highest level of college basketball and these past 4 years have been nothing short of amazing."

Wheeler, a senior guard from Florida, started every game over the past three seasons for Penn State. In all, he started more than 100 games for the Lions and twice was named to the Big Ten's all-defensive team. Wheeler led Penn State with 44 steals last season. He also led Penn State with 19 points in its comeback win over Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

After scoring 10 points in Penn State's Senior Night victory over Minnesota in February, Wheeler said, "It meant the world to me just to be out there on the court with them and share the moment with them. That will be a moment we will never forget."

Wheeler is one of six Penn State players who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the season. One, Izaiah Brockington, has announced he will return to Penn State.

Shrewsberry said Tuesday that he has met with every player on the roster and hoped to convince some to return. But the new coach added that he is actively recruiting players from the transfer portal as well.

"It’s a unique time to come in as a head coach," Shrewsberry said. "... My goal is to have a great team in place when it's time to tip-off next season. And that's what we're going to do.

"... There are a lot of great players that are out there, but we want our own. We also want guys who are two feet in for Penn State, that bleed Penn State, that believe in this, that believe in our vision. And when we have that, we’re going to have a special group and we’re going to do some fun things together."

