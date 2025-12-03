Penn State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

When he became Penn State's head coach in 2014, James Franklin made Signing Day a holiday. He held an early morning party at the Lasch Football Building, had former players and staff members introduce the new Nittany Lions and even played ESPN's "Pick Is In" jingle from the NFL Draft. Often, there was an omelet bar.

But Penn State has nothing scheduled for the start of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday. That's because it might not sign a single player to the 2026 recruiting class. The football program remains in limbo without a full-time head coach, and recruits have reacted by committing elsewhere.

Nevertheless, we're here in case anything happens. Follow along as Penn State builds, or deconstructs, its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

As of Tuesday night, just four players remained committed to Penn State's class:

Matt Sieg, a 4-star safety from Fort Cherry High in Pennsylvania.

Terry Wiggins, a 4-star linebacker from Coatesville High in Pennsylvania.

Jackson Ford, a 4-star defensive end from Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania.

Amauri Polydor, a 3-star defensive back from Saint Francis Academy in Baltimore.

Sieg is scheduled to announce his commitment Wedneday on CBS Sports' college football YouTube channel. Penn State remains among his finalists with Pitt, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Indiana.

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Since Oct. 12, when Penn State fired James Frankin, the recruiting class has been nothing but decommitments and flips. At one point. Penn State had 27 players committed to its 2026 recruiting class.

But since Frankin was fired, 21 players have decommitted from the Nittany Lions' class. Nine of those players have committed to Franklin at Virginia Tech. The list includes 4-star running back Messiah Mickens, 4-star quarterback Troy Huhn, 4-star receiver Davion Brown and 4-star edge rusher Tyson Harley.

Among the other top-rated players in Penn State's class who have committed elsewhere:

4-star offensive lineman Kevin Brown flipped to West Virginia.

4-star receiver linebacker Elijah Littlehjohn flipped to Georgia.

4-star receiver Jahsiear Rogers flipped to Oklahoma.

3-star receiver Lavar Keys flipped to Indiana.

3-star defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah flipped to Miami.

Historical Context and Class Ranking

A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

There is no historical context for what's happening at Penn State. The program has never gone a recruiting cycle without signing a player. In the modern era of college football, it's unlikely any Power 4 program has.

Frankin's move to Virginia Tech certainly complicated Penn State's season, regarding staff changes and recruiting. Franklin took multiple staff members, who worked primarily in recruiting, with him to Virginia Tech. And Smith said that he knew Franklin would be recruiting his former commits.

“The immediate threat is to take Penn State players,” Smith said recently. “With the uncertainty of the next head coach, … the most important thing that we can do is to protect the locker room. When it comes to high school recruits, [Franklin] has an advantage right now because we don't have a permanent head coach.”

And Franklin has taken advantage of that. Virginia Tech entered the Early Signing Period with the nation's 30th-ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, in part because of the players Franklin flipped from Penn State.

Meanwhile, Penn State's 2026 class ranks 138th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and last in the Big Ten. Among Power 4 conference teams only Oklahoma State (142nd) ranks lower than Penn State.

Teams that rank above Penn State include FIU (91st) and Nevada (112), which Penn State beat to start the season.

