Western Michigan Forward Greg Lee Transferring to Penn State

Greg Lee, an all-MAC player for the Broncos last season, brings a major inside presence to the Nittany Lions.

Greg Lee, an all-conference forward at Western Michigan last season, is transferring to Penn State, adding vital front-court skill and experience to coach Micah Shrewsberry's roster.

Lee announced his decision via Instagram on Sunday.

“Committing to Penn State for me personally was a blessing," Lee told ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "... No better way to push yourself and your limits than competing in the Big Ten."

Lee will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He earned honorable mention honors in the Mid-American Conference last season, averaging 13 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game.

The 6-9 forward will be playing with his third program. Lee began his career at Cal State Bakersfield, a Division I program where he made 46 starts in three seasons.

Lee transferred to Western Michigan last season, where he started all 21 games. He was No. 2 on the team in scoring and minutes and shot 50.4 percent from the field to rank 10th in the MAC.

Lee initially announced in March that he would return to Western Michigan for another season. At the time, Lee said that he wanted to compete for a MAC title and become the first person in his family to earn a Master's degree.

"[T]hat means the world to me and my family," Lee said in a Western Michigan news release.

Ultimately, Lee decided in April to transfer. Arkansas and Illinois were among the other schools he considered.

Lee is the fourth player to transfer into Penn State's program under Shrewsberry, who quickly has remade the roster since taking over in March.

Penn State also recently received a commitment for the 2022 recruiting class. Kanye Clary, a point guard from Virginia, became the first high school player to commit to Shrewsberry.