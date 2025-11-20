What We Learned From Penn State Basketball's 5-0 Start
STATE COLLEGE | The Penn State men’s basketball team has more freshmen than wins so far this season, but the team is undefeated. It’s still early — the Nittany Lions have played only five games — but the roster has eight freshmen, which makes Penn State the youngest team in the Big Ten.
As a result, three of Penn State’s five non-conference wins have been decided by nine points or less including its 84-80 victory over Harvard on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“Usually when you’re really young and you have close games, you lose them first,” Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said. “That’s just how it goes. When you have three freshmen on the court and a couple new guys, you figure it out. I think our guys are figuring it out and, with eight minutes left in the game, nobody was too sensitive. Everybody in the huddle was handling it the right way.”
Penn State and Harvard traded the lead 11 times in the second half, with neither team gaining an advantage larger than two possessions. Big plays down the stretch ultimately put the Nittany Lions on top, but Rhoades still called it an “ugly win.”
“We’ve got to play better than we did today, but really proud of our young team,” Rhoades said. “I think we’ll grow up from this game.”
With Penn State’s first Big Ten game less than two weeks away, let’s take a closer look at what the team is doing well and where it needs to improve.
Production in the paint
Penn State doesn’t have a shortage of shooters, though there seems to be a lack of confidence when it comes to taking 3-point shots. But the Nittany Lions are scoring in the paint.
The Nittany Lions outscored Harvard 50-32 in the paint and are shooting 52.6 percent through five games while limiting opponents to 45.3 percent.
Freshman Kayden Mingo, Penn State’s highest-rated recruit and the Gatorade New York Player of the Year, showcased his ability to get downhill, scoring a career-high 24 points. He did that despite making one of seven 3-point attempts.
“I would say confidently and humbly, I’m a better shooter than the numbers have shown early on,” Mingo said. “Guys like Josh Reed and the rest of my teammates always have confidence in me. They tell me to shoot sometimes when I don’t even think I’m open.”
Penn State attempted only 19 3-pointers and netted just five. Rhoades would like to see players take more shots from distance, and Mingo said getting more paint touches “allows the defense to collapse and then find the windows with the open shooters.”
Guarding the ball
Harvard made eight 3-pointers in the first half, shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc as Penn State didn’t guard the ball well. Rhoades joked that those eight shots felt like 20.
“There could be plays that give up threes, but a lot of times you get put in rotation, you get beat off the dribble,” Rhoades explained. “One guy isn’t ready, or you’re late and a good shooter catches an easy inside-out and finds an open window. The ball’s hot, and they beat you to an open shot.”
In the second half against Harvard, the Nittany Lions were better, allowing just four 3-pointers. But hunkering down on defense early and not allowing their opponent to get those shots to fall early is pivotal.
“If you would have told me they’re going to shoot 30-57 and hit 12 threes and we win with such a young group, I’d tell you you’re crazy,” Rhoades said. “But we can’t let teams get going early and see the ball go in and then that rim gets bigger and bigger.”
Taking advantage of free points
Penn State isn’t making free throws. The team is shooting 68.4 percent from the foul line, tied for 15th in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are drawing plenty of fouls — they got in the bonus in both halves — but the shots aren’t falling.
“I want to fire the free-throw coach, but I’m the free-throw coach, so we’ve got to be able to make free throws,” Rhoades said.
Aside from Mingo, who was 7-for-7 from the foul line, Penn State went 10-for-18 against Harvard. Ivan Jurić, one of four international players on the roster, missed all four of his foul shots. Rhoades said the 7-foot forward should expect to be fouled often but already is playing an important role on the court.
“He’s a connector because he can step away from the basket,” Rhoades said. “He has a really good feel away from the ball, what to do for his teammates without it and also getting involved in the action defensively. He talks the best on our team, and it’s only going to get better and help us even more.”
Up next
Penn State returns to action Saturday against Providence in the Hall of Fame Showcase in Connecticut. Providence is Penn State’s first opponent to rank in the top 100 of the KenPom college basketball ratings. Providence (3-2) is 70th. Penn State is 91st.
The Penn State-Providence game will tip at 4 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.