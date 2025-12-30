Matt Campbell's Penn State Retention Plan Scores Another Big Victory

Penn State coach Matt Campbell's player retention plan is off to a strong start. Campbell has re-signed two key linemen and a tight end to help form the foundation of his 2026 offense.

On Tuesday, tight end Andrew Rappleyea announced that he will return to Penn State next season. Rappleyea's decision represents a victory for Campbell, as the 6-4, 250-pound tight end would have been a popular player in the transfer portal. Campbell joins linemen Anthony Donkoh and Cooper Cousins in announcing their returns.

"This place is extremely close to my heart," Rappleyea wrote in a social media post announcing his decision. "The past three years have been nothing but a blessing for me and my family. I look forward to building this with Coach Campbell, Coach [Taylor] Mouser, and my brothers in that locker room."

Rappleyea, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, launched himself into the offseason with a productive end to the season. That included a key touchdown catch in Penn State's 22-10 win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. Rappleyea got wide open in a play Penn State ran from its tempo offense, scoring an 11-yard touchdown with 4:56 remaining.

The play capped Rappleyea's strong finish to a season that he began needing a longer runway after missing the 2024 campaign due to an injury. Rappleyea caught five passes on six targets in the bowl game following his four-catch, 75-yard performance in the Nittany Lions' wild win over Rutgers. That included a career-long, 53-yard touchdown reception on Penn State's opening drive.

Rappleyea finished the season with 20 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He caught all three touchdowns in Penn State's final three wins and played a season-high 66 snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl. Rappleyea averaged more than 30 snaps over the last six games of the regular season and was among the offense's most dependable players.

“I was coming back from a tough time, so it took me a little while to shake everything off," Rappleyea said after the Rutgers game. "I was playing fast, I was playing physical, and it felt good. Now, I'm at the top of my game.”

Rappleyea started the 2024 season opener at West Virginia before sustaining the season-ending injury at practice the following week. He called the road back long and challenging but returned to the starting lineup against Nevada in late August.

"It just got to the point of knowing that, when I get back, I’m going to be a contributor," Rappleyea said after the Nittany Lions' opening win over the Wolf Pack. "That’s not given, but I knew in my heart that I was going to come back and be as good or better than I was before."

Former Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle said he knew the same.

"[Working with Rappleyea has] been fun for me because obviously, when you have somebody come back off of an injury, they develop this perspective of how quickly football could be taken away, so they enjoy every moment that they get to be out on the field and practice and work to get better," Howle said of Rappleyea in October.

"He has a ton of fun and just respect for the game and the way he plays. It's been fun for me to watch him develop and get back and all that, but also watch him get better and better every week. He's an infectious personality to be around, and so it's been great having him back out there. I've been really happy for him."

