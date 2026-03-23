Why Tanisha Wright Returned to Penn State as Women's Basketball Coach

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State formally introduced former star player Tanisha Wright as its next women’s basketball head coach Monday during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. Wright, who played for the Lady Lions in the 2000s, called the opportunity a "dream come true for me."

"After being gone for 20 years, I never could have imagined sitting in front of you today as the new head coach," Wright said. "What I can promise is that I will give my all, I will fight, and I will continue to represent Penn State in a way that we know Penn State should be represented."

Wright becomes the program’s seventh coach and returns to the program where she built a legacy in the early 2000s. As a Lady Lion herself, Wright played in four NCAA tournaments, was a three-time Big Ten defensive player of the year and an All-American in 2005 after leading the conference with 19.3 points per game.

Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said that Wright “is Penn State basketball.”

“She didn't just play here. She helped define what winning looks like as a Penn State Lady Lion basketball player, “Kraft said. “Now she comes back to start the next chapter. When you talk to Tanisha, one thing becomes clear very quickly: This place matters to her. This is personal. She knows what it means to wear a Penn State uniform. She understands the responsibility that comes with it, the hard work, the sacrifice, and the standard, because she lived it."

Wright replaces Carolyn Kieger, who went 84-123 in seven seasons and was fired in March. Wright is tasked with rebuilding the Lady Lions in an era of basketball that has left Penn State out of the national conversation. Penn State has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2014, when it lost to Stanford in the regional semifinal.

“We know that this place has success, because we’ve seen it. There’s a blueprint for it,” Wright said. “So not veering too far off the path, attack the blueprint and build it up one day at a time. It didn't happen overnight when I was here. … It took time. So that's the plan, to build it up step by step, day by day. We're going to put the energy and the effort in, and we are going to rebuild the program back to what we know it to be.”

A different collegiate landscape

"I will give my all. I will fight, and I will continue to represent Penn State in a way that we know Penn State should be represented."



Watch 3x @bigten DPOY & former @PennStateWBB star Tanisha Wright's full opening statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/kzRMqwtsxX — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 23, 2026

College athletics has changed significantly since Wright played for Penn State. With the transfer portal, NIL and a larger conference, Penn State needs to become a popular destination to attract talent.

Before taking the job at Penn State, Wright spent five years coaching in the WNBA, four seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Dream, following her 15-year playing career. As college sports become increasingly professionalized, Wright feels she is in a unique position to coach at Penn State.

“I think my experiences with being in [the WNBA], dealing with roster management, dealing with contracts, dealing with agents, building those relationships, positions me to be able to handle the landscape that’s happening now,” Wright said. “I think historically, Penn State has done a good job of recruiting so now it’s just a matter of getting back to some of those old ways and figuring out how we can go tackle those things. I'm excited about that. I don't see it as a challenge. I see it as an opportunity to rebuild a program that has already set things on fire.”

Wright said she feels like she has the resources to succeed and wouldn’t have taken the job if she felt otherwise.

“I think Pat's vision for Penn State athletics is something that really drew me to wanting to be back,” Wright said. “I think what we're seeing around Penn State athletics, all the success at all the different programs — we had women's hockey, men's hockey, women's volleyball, what's happening with football, different things like that — it's really what drew me.

Will Wright change the program?

Wright and Penn State are preparing for a busy offseason. The transfer portal opens in two weeks, and from a recruiting standpoint, Wright wants players who are “committed to the Penn State way.”

“It’s more than just the game, you have to impact players,” said Wright about the biggest thing she learned coaching in the WNBA. “Players have to know that you believe in them, that you care about them, and when they do, their effort and how they show up and produce is a lot better.”

Overall, Penn State’s basketball programs have struggled recently with winning and drawing crowds to the Bryce Jordan Center and Rec Hall. According to the NCAA, Penn State ranked 91st nationally in home attendance this season, averaging 1,804 fans per game.

Wright said three times that she wants to put “butts in the seats.”

“I know there’s so many of you who want to see this program back to where it has been in the past, and so we're looking to rebuild that, and we know we have to build trust in that,” Wright said. “Come out and support as we rebuild that back up. I think the Lady Lion athletes deserve that support. So come out. Butts in the seats. Let's build this thing back together.”

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