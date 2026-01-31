Prized Prospect Gavin McKenna’s Goal Led to Iconic Photo in Penn State Outdoor Game

Penn State and Michigan State hockey met at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley Saturday for an outdoor game that packed the stands. The meeting between the No. 2 Spartans and No. 5 Nittany Lions had over 70,000 fans come out in frigid temperatures to catch the action and absorb the awesome scene.

Despite the Nittany Lions sitting below the Spartans in the current rankings, Penn State has Gavin McKenna on its roster, the likely top pick in the 2026 NHL draft. The freshman leftwinger sent the cold fans inside Beaver Stadium into a tizzy midway through the second period when he knotted things up with the Spartans at two goals apiece.

What a beauty from Gavin McKenna 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2jyzRWu5Lj — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 31, 2026

BEAVER STADIUM IS GOING CRAZY 💥@spittinchiclets' Mike Grinnell was in the student section when Gavin McKenna tied things up for @PennStateMHKY. pic.twitter.com/ZBuhZcTvHa — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 31, 2026

He had an awesome celly following the goal where he slid on one knee and spread both arms, which led to an incredible photo showcasing the swarm of Penn State fans behind him:

Heading into the outdoor game, the coveted 18-year-old prospect has 29 points with 10 goals and 19 assists through 23 games in his freshman season. He had a hat trick against Wisconsin on Jan. 23, the first in his collegiate career.

The freshman sensation added three points Saturday, assisting on Penn State’s first goal and then again when his team took a 3–2 lead toward the end of the second period. Michigan State tied the game shortly after and the contest went into overtime after each side found a third-period goal.

Second-ranked Michigan State won the contest in overtime when senior and Minnesota Wild prospect Charlie Stramel found the back of the net for a walk-off winner, which gave him a hat trick in electric fashion.

NO. 2 @MSU_Hockey DEFEATS NO. 5 PENN STATE IN OT AT BEAVER STADIUM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LN4HCobcwe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 31, 2026

The win allowed Michigan State to sweep the season series with Penn State a clean 4–0 mark.

