Big Ten Baseball: How to Watch, Stream Penn State Vs. Nebraska
Penn State gets a rematch with Nebraska in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament semifinals, benefitting from a schedule shift that will require the Cornhuskers to play twice Saturday. The Nittany Lions will meet the Cornhuskers in Saturday's semifinals, with Nebraska requiring a quick turnaround after beating top-seeded Oregon earlier in the day.
Penn State looks to avenge last year's loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten championship game while drawing a step closer to the NCAA Tournament. Here's what to watch in Saturday's Big Ten semifinals between Penn State and Nebraska.
Penn State (33-22) Vs. Nebraska (30-27)
- When: 6 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: Fox Sports App
How to watch Penn State vs. Nebraska
Friday's weather delayed the start of the Big Ten semifinals from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the Nebraska-Oregon pool-play game rescheduled for earlier Saturday. The semifinals begin with Penn State-Nebraska at 6 p.m., followed by Iowa-UCLA in the other semifinal. Big Ten Network will carry both games. Streamers can watch on the Fox Sports app.
How they got here
Penn State, the tournament's ninth seed, had Friday off after winning its pool against fifth-seeded Washington and fourth-seeded USC. The Nittany Lions eliminated USC with a dramatic 2-1 victory Thursday, as Nick Voss hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth. Penn State is in the Big Ten semifinals for the second consecutive year under second-year head coach Mike Gambino.
Nebraska, the eighth seed, took out Big Ten regular-season co-champ and fourth-ranked Oregon 7-3 on Saturday morning to win its pool. The Cornhuskers are the defending Big Ten Tournament champs, having defeated Penn State 2-1 in last year's final in Omaha. Penn State and Nebraska did not play during the regular season.
About the Nittany Lions
Penn State's 33 wins rank second in program history and continued the surge Gambino gave the program last season. The Nittany Lions won three games in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament to reach the championship game for the first time. After the game, Gambino promised "dogpiles" in the Nittany Lions' future.
Penn State has three all-conference players, led by centerfielder Paxton Kling, who was named first-team All-Big Ten. Kling ranks eighth in the Big Ten in OPS (1.089) and is hitting a team-best .354. Kling leads the Nittany Lions in runs (63) and hits (74) and is tied for the team lead in home runs (13).
Bryce Molinaro has 13 home runs and a team-best 61 RBI, and designated hitter Jack Porter was second-team all-conference with a .310 batting average.
About the Cornhuskers
Nebraska seeks to defend its Big Ten Tournament title with another hot streak. The Cornhuskers have won seven straight Big Ten Tournament games dating to last year, when they claimed the conference title with five straight wins after losing their opener.
Nebraska has won six of its last eight games, including a tournament pool-play sweep of Michigan State and Oregon. Riley Silva, who entered the conference tournament batting .370 in his last 10 games, went 3-for-4 with an RBI against Oregon. Gabe Swansen put Nebraska on top early with a two-run home run in the first. Nebraska starter Jackson Brockett pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run on six hits.