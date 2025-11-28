How to Watch the Penn State-Rutgers 'Playoff' Game, With Predictions
Penn State's coaching search rules the news cycle, but the Nittany Lions still have one regular-season game to play. After Saturday, the focus turns toward Penn State's next coach, who could be be named early in the week.
In the meantime, Penn State visits Rutgers seeking to reach .500 and become bowl-eligible. Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who referred to this as a "playoff game," said the program intends to play in a bowl despite the changes coming.
To qualify for a bowl game, the Nittany Lions need to beat Rutgers for the 18th straight game. Here's our Penn State-Rutgers preview, including how to watch and predictions.
RELATED: Expect to see the "Hire Terry Smith" signs again at Rutgers
How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers
The Penn State-Rutgers game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Big Ten Network will televise with Jeff Levering and Jake Butt on the call. Brooke Fletcher reports from the sideline.
Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the Penn State Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be available on Sirius XM channel 372.
What is the Penn State-Rutgers betting line?
Penn State is a 14-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, as the line has steadily climbed in favor of the Nittany Lions. The over/under is 55.5 points.
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State hasn't appeared distracted by the seven-week coaching search, which likely gets a resolution next week. The Nittany Lions have played 10 of their most consistent quarters dating to halftime of the Indiana game and looked like a playoff contender last week against Nebraska.
Like everyone else, the Penn State players wish this team had materialized sooner. They're also getting hot during a favorable part of the schedule. Rutgers' run defense (18th in the Big Ten, 127th nationally) sets up as something Penn State's offensive line and run game can exploit. And with Smith defining new roles for Kaytron Allen (lead back) and Nicholas Singleton (speed back), the Nittany Lions have a clear offensive identity.
Mix in play-action throws from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, coming off an 11-for-12 performance agains Nebraska, and the offense has a chance to run up the score Saturday.
Defensively, watch seniors Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant, who could be playing their last games in Penn State uniforms. The defensive linemen have revived their draft stock the past two weeks and want to add at least one more week of good film. If they choose to sit out a bowl game, Dennis-Sutton and Durant could go out with a bang Saturday.
About the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers has lost 17 straight games to Penn State, which prompted Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano to recognize one obvious point about this series.
"Well, we’re not a rivalry because we haven’t provided enough competition to make it a rivalry," Schiano said at Big Ten media days in July. "That’s the plan eventually. To create a rivalry, you have to win. You have to win in recruiting and you have to win on the field. That’s how rivalries grow."
If James Franklin had any team's number, it was Rutgers'. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, the Scarlet Knights haven't scored more than 10 points in a game against Penn State. And they've done that only twice (in 2014 and 2022). Worse, Rutgers has scored a total of four touchdowns in 11 Big Ten games against Penn State.
What changes this season? Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has put together a pretty strong year, leading an underrated passing game that averages 253.3 yards per game. Kaliakmanis isn't the most accurate quarterback (61.6 completion rate) but will keep throwing, ranking second in the conference at 31.5 attempts per game.
Rutgers also has two compelling receivers in KJ Duff (55 receptions) and Ian Strong (49) who rank third and fourth, respectively, in the Big Ten. If Rutgers is going to challenge Penn State, it will do so through the air.
Penn State vs. Rutgers predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Smith said this week that Penn State has found its offensive identity, which begins with running the ball. After embracing their roles as split-series backs for three years, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have embraced their new roles the past five weeks. That will pay off for Singleton, who tops 100 yards rushing for the first time this season. A big Nittany Lions secures a bowl game. Penn State 31, Rutgers 10
Amanda Vogt: Penn State is riding some momentum right now after two straight wins. The run game with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton has been dominant and it will be tough for Rutgers to stop. I think Singleton will break Saquon Barkley’s touchdown record, and Allen will also have a rushing score. Defensively, the Nittany Lions have gotten better since the system was simplified, so the Scarlet Knights will have to play mistake-free football in order to win. Penn State 27, Rutgers 16
Chase Fisher: Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith has his team rolling. The Nittany Lions have won two games in a row for the first time since September and are clicking on all cylinders. That continues against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rank last in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game (201.7), which plays directly into Penn State’s favor. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have their way in their last regular-season game as Nittany Lions, and Penn State wins big. Penn State 38, Rutgers 13
What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.