All Penn State

A Penn State Commit Flips to Colorado and Coach Prime

Antonio Branch Jr., a 3-star prospect from Miami, joins Colorado's 2025 recruiting class after initially choosing Penn State.

Mark Wogenrich

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders watches his team warm up before a game.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders watches his team warm up before a game. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Antonio Branch Jr., a 3-star defensive prospect from Florida who committed to Penn State in June, has changed course. Branch on Monday announced that he is committing to Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes' 2025 class. Branch announced his decision Monday afternoon on social media, while Penn State coach James Franklin was conducting his weekly press conference.

Branch, a defensive back from Miami's Northwestern High, visited Colorado this past weekend, when the Buffaloes scored a dramatic, comeback victory over Baylor. Franklin and assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider, who recruits Florida, were in the state during the bye week to meet with coaches at various programs. Branch discussed his decision with several recruiting analysts, including Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

"It felt like home to me," Branch told Dohn. "Why not get coached by the best to do it?"

Branch initially chose Penn State in mid-June after taking an official visit to State College. His offer list included Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn, Florida State and Miami, among many others. Branch also took June official visits to Nebraska, Florida and Louisville. He is a top-40 safety nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

At the time, Branch was the 16th player to commit to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class. He became the fifth to decommit. Penn State's 2025 class currently has 24 players committed and ranks 14th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite.

More Penn State Football

How Penn State's freshman class made an impact vs. Kent State

Final takeaways from Penn State's win over Kent State

Penn State is a big favorite over unbeaten Illinois in its 2024 Big Ten debut

Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.

Published
Mark Wogenrich

MARK WOGENRICH

Mark Wogenrich is Editor and Publisher of AllPennState, the site for Penn State news on SI's FanNation Network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs and three Rose Bowls.

Home/Football