Final Takeaways From Penn State's Win Over Kent State
How good was Penn State quarterback Drew Allar on Saturday? Where was defensive coordinator Tom Allen? That and more in our last-call look at the Nittany Lions' 56-0 win over Kent State.
Tom Allen changes scenery
Seven years of head-coaching habits are difficult to break. During spring drills, Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who led Indiana's program for seven years, had a whistle. He blew it once or twice during practice. Franklin noticed and asked Allen to pocket it. The practice whistle belongs to the head coach. On Saturday, Allen gave up another head-coaching keynote: the sideline. After coaching from the field for Penn State's first two games, Allen moved into the coaches' box against Kent State.
It seemed to be a mutual decision. Franklin suggested it recently but said Allen made the final call. The team ran plays at practice last week without Allen on the sideline and seemed comfortable with the change. So the Nittany Lions tried it Saturday. Franklin said the experiment went well but wouldn't commit to where Allen will coach against Illinois.
"I just think some of the things that he's done as a head coach, he doesn't need to do here anymore as a defensive coordinator," Franklin said. "... I don't know if he'll be up there next week [against Illinois] but it's something to consider. I'm a big believer that, as a play-caller, the best place to call the game, just truly call the game, is upstairs."
The decision might have involved some of the issues Franklin pointed to with the new communcations technology (coaches' mics and players' earpieces), particularly during the first half against Bowling Green. In the booth, Allen has a quieter place to communicate with the middle linebacker, who wears the helmet with the earpiece. "He has a raspy voice all day," safety Jaylen Reed said of Allen.
With Allen upstairs, Penn State moved co-coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter to the field. Poindexter's calm demeanor and coordinating experience (he was the interim coordinator for two bowl games) smoothed the transition.
"If you're having to manage emotions and the leadership on the sideline, we've got a ton of really good coaches," Franklin said. "So in terms of just calling the game, I think [the booth is] the best place to do it."
Drew Allar: "My confidence is at an all-time high"
Only one quarterback nationally has a better passer rating than Allar. That's Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, who holds a slight 219.45-218.34 edge over his 2023 Peach Bowl opponent. Even though Allar has been measured in his attempts (just 58 in three games), the second-year starter has been remarkably efficient.
Allar is pacing himself with a 70.7-percent completion rate and 12.6 average yards per attempt. Both numbers are upgrades to his season totals of last year. According to Pro Football Focus, Allar graded out at a 90.5 against Kent State, his best number of the season. And it was instructive that Allar threw 20 passes in the first half, as Penn State clearly wanted to get him reps with a variety of targets and even on a few third-down conversions.
Of course, Allar must bring that efficiency to the Big Ten. But so far he has been sharp, wearing his confidence outwardly.
"I would definitely say that my confidence is at an all-time high since I’ve been here," Allar said after the game. "Having that experience from last year was helpful, and I learned a lot in my first year starting. It’s also partly credit to [quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien], coach K [coordinator Andy Kotelnicki] and coach Franklin for just letting me be me and showing my emotion when I want to. My confidence also comes from the way I prepare. I take a tremendous amount of pride in that and our whole QB room does on preparing like every day is the Super Bowl."
Omari Evans's transformation
Franklin spent the preseason ranking Trey Wallace and Liam Clifford as the team's top two receivers. But he also nodded in junior Omari Evans' direction occasionally, suggesting that the former high school track star soon might bloom. Evans has done so, and if he isn't Penn State's No. 1 receiver, he's becoming its most explosive.
Evans caught four passes for a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown against Kent State, racing open downfield for a 59-yard score from Allar. Evans leads the Big Ten in average yards per reception (25.63), and four of his eight receptions have covered 29 yards or longer. He also has Penn State's two longest receptions: the 59-yard touchdown against Kent State and a 55-yarder at West Virginia.
Evans long has been known for his speed. Now, Franklin said, he's demonstrating consistent skills as a receiver.
"I mean, his running, jumping and strength numbers are freakish," Franklin said. "I would also say, when he first got here, he was probably a little bit more of a track guy than a football guy. ... Everybody's journey is different. And we used to quote all the time, 'comparison is the thief of joy.' Run your race."
Abdul Carter: "I was never worried"
The first-year defensive end had been disruptive through two games but occasionally showed signs of fatigue at rushing the passer full-time. He also went sackless in those games, facing extra blockers, timing routes and, maybe, a hold here and there.
But Carter and fellow end Dani Dennis-Sutton dominated from the edge against Kent State. Both recorded their first sacks, and Carter was a backfield presence much of the game.
"Obviously the first two games I didn't have [a sack], but I just knew that as long as I continued to do my job, the plays would come to me," he said. "I was never upset. I was never worried."
Noteworthy
Linebacker Dom DeLuca and running back Cam Wallace left the game with injuries. In addition, starting linebacker Kobe King played just nine snaps after taking a big hit on the game's second play.
Kent State completed two passes in the game. That's the lowest against Penn State since Army recorded just one in 2015.
The shutout was Penn State's 12th since 2015. That's tied with Alabama for the second-most in the FBS.
Julian Fleming's 39-yard reception in the second quarter was his longest since his 2022 season at Ohio State.
