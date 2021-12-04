Joe Moorhead Is a Head Coach Again

Penn State's former offensive coordinator returns to Akron, where he spent five years of his career.

Akron hired former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its new head coach, marking Moorhead's third term as a head coach.

Akron announced the hire Saturday, one day after Utah defeated Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. Moorhead had been Oregon's offensive coordinator for two seasons.

"We are committed to fielding a championship-caliber football program at The University of Akron, and I'm confident we have found the right leader at the right time to make good on that promise," Akron President Gary L. Miller said in a statement. "I believe Zips fans have been patient long enough and I have no doubt Joe will deliver winning football consistently to our community, in our world-class stadium, and throughout the season whether at home or on the road.

"Most importantly, Joe will teach and motivate our student-athletes to be the best version of themselves in the classroom, on the field and out in the Akron community."

Moorhead returns to Akron, where he spent five years on the coaching staff from 2004-08. Moorhead coached quarterbacks and was the offensive coordinator from 2006-08.

In announcing the hiring, Akron pointed to Moorhead's two seasons at Penn State, where he guided an offense that averaged 39.3 points per game. Akron also noted that Moorhead has coached 20 players who were selected in the last five NFL drafts, notably No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley in 2017.

This is Moorhead's third head-coaching job. He spent two seasons at Mississippi State and four at Fordham.

"My family and I are very excited for this opportunity," said Moorhead, who is originally from Pittsburgh. "We can't wait to get back to a region of the country we consider home. Our plan for the future is simple: we'll roll up our sleeves and get to work, diligently building a program of which the school, the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio can be proud."

