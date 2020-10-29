Penn State Now Has the Nation's No. 2 Recruiting Class for 2022

Anthony Ivey, a four-star receiver from Manheim Township High, has committed to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Ivey announced his decision Thursday with a short but effective video on Twitter.

Ivey is the seventh player in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, which has made plenty of noise in Pennsylvania. Four of the commits are from in-state schools, with three of them (Ivey, lineman Drew Shelton and defensive end Ken Talley) receiving four-star evaluations from 247Sports.

Ivey's commitment furthers Penn State's 2022 recruiting class' strong start in the national rankings. The group is No. 1 in the Big Ten, and second nationally, according to 247Sports, and No. 3 nationally according to Rivals.com.

Ivey already has a relationship with fellow 2022 commit Beau Pribula, the Central York quarterback who joined Penn State's class in August.

