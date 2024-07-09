At Penn State, the Wide Receivers Culture Is 'Different' This Year
Marques Hagans begins his second season as Penn State's receivers coach understanding the position's profile. Last year wasn't the most productive for the group. Nine receivers combined for nine touchdown receptions (four fewer than tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren) and averaged 131.4 yards per game. Nine receivers averaged more than 100 yards per game alone in the FBS last year.
Ultimately four of those Nittany Lions receivers transferred from the program, including KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who led the offense with 53 catches. And now, Year 2 of quarterback Drew Allar hinges on Hagans and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki turning around the room.
Asked whether receiver being the team's biggest positional question, Hagans didn't duck the question.
"I'd be lying if I said it didn't matter to us," he said.
Hagans recently discussed how he's helping to reshape Penn State's wide receivers room, where the group stands and what that means for the offense. Here's a sampling from that interview.
Question: Is the culture of the receivers room different this year?
Marques Hagans: I think the culture of the room is different because it's a new year. And I think that the guys that are within the room are in a different space. So yes, I would say the culture is different. Guys have matured guys, are older in their career and are getting better at a certain phase of their career.
Question: How much has Julian Fleming had to do with that?
Hagans: I think he's kind of more embraced it as of the spring. I think he felt his way in what it means to be here, what it means to be a Nittany Lion. And I think now he's kind of helping build the culture, whereas before he was just trying to learn how to embrace it. And so I think the guys take a lot of pride in that. And I think it'll show this year. So yeah, you guys will see.
RELATED: Six Nittany Lions poised to take the next step in 2024
Question: What does the culture look like?
Hagans: It's everything. It's practice habits, it's film habits, it’s eating habits, it’s practice, it's [watching] film, it's taking care of your body. It's everything we do that exists, that gives us a chance to be the best group in the country. And there is no disrespect to anybody. But at some point, we've got to feel that way. And we're going to work toward that. And that's going to be the standard. If it's not to be the best, then, you know, what was the point of doing it? ... So everything we do has to align with being the best.
Question: What's changed with the culture in the room?
Hagans: I think it's like anything. If you've got kids, from year to year, there's growth, whether that's physically or whether it's mentally or just maturing. And I think as guys grow, things change. People change. None of us are the same as we were last year. So I think when different guys are in different seats, or different positions, your culture kind of remains the same, but it just changes based upon the seats that people are in. And I think our guys are really eager and hungry to prove that our culture is something that's going to separate us. And I'm excited to be the coach of that and looking forward to the upcoming season.
Question: What's different about Kaden Saunders?
Hagans: He's stronger, he's more confident. And I think he's more mature. He's becoming the example of what you want the group to embody on a day-to-day basis, along with other guys. He's not alone. But in particular to him, I would say that.
Question: How has Liam Clifford progressed?
Hagans: Like Kaden, he's the example. Every day you show up, you know exactly what you're going to get from them. He's going to lead the group, he's going to set the example, he's going to know what to do, how to do it and he's going to push himself. He's going to push guys, hold them accountable. He is what you want in a leader in that group, and I'm very grateful to be his coach.
Question: How do you view wide receiver being the team's biggest question?
Hagans: I'd be lying if I said it didn't matter, because what we do is important to us. We take pride in our performance and contributing to helping us win championships. So to say we don't hear it or it doesn't matter, I'd be lying to you. So we hear it and we use it as motivation. But that's not everything to us. These guys that show up every day are part of the same team. The coaches, the staff, that's what we try to focus on. But we're only human, so we hear certain things. And for me, personally, yeah, you hear it. And I don't want our guys to be associated with anything other than their best. And so that's what we're going to focus on every single day: being the best and putting the best product together that gives our team the best chance to win.
